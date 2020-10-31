‘Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday’: Republican campaign consultant
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, GOP campaign consultant Stuart Stevens said he has no doubt that Donald Trump will lose on Tuesday and that it will be years before the Republican Party recovers from the Trump years — if the party recovers at all.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Stevens — who has advised Republicans Bob Dole, Chuck Grassley, Rob Portman and Mitt Romney — expressed disgust with where the GOP has gone over the past four years.
“Look, the Republican Party went down a path, it had a choice but it went down a path to embrace white grievance as its core and we are in the last gasp as a national party,” Stevens insisted. “I think Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday — absolutely crushed.”
“Even if he won, where this country is going is determined now and Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and all of these people, they’re not going to stop it,” he continued. “Of the Americans who are 15 years and under, the majority are nonwhite. They’re nonwhite when they turn 18 and start voting and that is the end of the Republican Party as we know it. So you could deny gravity, but when you jump out of a window, gravity is going to win, and that is where the Republican Party is at.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
NY AG serves notice to Trump on MSNBC she’s coming after him and his family after the election
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Ali Velshi, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is proceeding with investigations into Donald Trump and his family whether he wins re-election or not.
According to James, her first concern is making sure there is no election interference in New York on Tuesday, before assuring the MSNBC host that the Justice Department can't interfere with her when it comes to the Trump Organization and financial improprieties.
"In New York, as you know, we have an investigation against the Trump Organization related to financial impropriety and that investigation is ongoing," she began. "We will continue that investigation and at this point in time there's nothing more that I can say other than the fact this they have used every legal attempt to block and deny us information and to witnesses. We filed requests to compel and we were successful. We had the opportunity to question Eric Trump and we are continuing to review all of the documents they have submitted and other witnesses as well -- we look forward to questioning them also."
2020 Election
Proud Boy Trump-supporter threatens to bomb North Dakota voting center
Police in Dickinson, North Dakota arrested Anthony Raymond, a 33-year-old self-proclaimed "Proud Boy"—a Trump-loving, anti-feminist men's group whose members never masturbate and attend white supremacist rallies—for threatening to bomb a polling station in Stark County.
Raymond reportedly sent an anonymous email mentioning his plan to The Dickinson Press, a local newspaper. The police then tracked him down by figuring out his IP address through the email he sent. They arrested him soon after. He's now facing felony charges.
2020 Election
A wave of reports expose Trumpworld corruption as the president’s allies point fingers
It's been a long, difficult week in Trumpworld with all of the incriminating reports of corruption surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration. With Election Day less than five days away, Trump is likely feeling the pressure as the opposing forces work overtime to state their case and prove that he is unfit for the office of the presidency.
Many of the stories raise more questions about Trump's leadership and the hidden agendas of his White House officials and other members of his administration.
Here's a breakdown of the stories circulating this week: