‘Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday’: Republican campaign consultant

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, GOP campaign consultant Stuart Stevens said he has no doubt that Donald Trump will lose on Tuesday and that it will be years before the Republican Party recovers from the Trump years — if the party recovers at all.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Stevens — who has advised Republicans Bob Dole, Chuck Grassley, Rob Portman and Mitt Romney — expressed disgust with where the GOP has gone over the past four years.

“Look, the Republican Party went down a path, it had a choice but it went down a path to embrace white grievance as its core and we are in the last gasp as a national party,” Stevens insisted. “I think Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday — absolutely crushed.”

“Even if he won, where this country is going is determined now and Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and all of these people, they’re not going to stop it,” he continued. “Of the Americans who are 15 years and under, the majority are nonwhite. They’re nonwhite when they turn 18 and start voting and that is the end of the Republican Party as we know it. So you could deny gravity, but when you jump out of a window, gravity is going to win, and that is where the Republican Party is at.”

Watch below: