Donald Trump Jr. brutally mocked for claiming he had to ‘work my way up’ at his dad’s firm

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention. (Screenshot)

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday drew quick ridicule for trying to portray himself as a scrappy go-getter despite the fact that he was born into wealth and literally works for his father’s company.

The eldest Trump son tried once against to attack Hunter Biden by claiming that the Democratic presidential nominee’s son had everything handed to him.

“My father gave me an opportunity to work my way up in his company,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Joe gave his son China.”

Given how Trump Jr. would not be where he is today without his famous father, his latest tweet attacking Joe Biden’s son was instantly mocked for its complete lack of self-awareness.

Check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
