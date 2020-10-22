Donald Trump Jr. brutally mocked for claiming he had to ‘work my way up’ at his dad’s firm

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday drew quick ridicule for trying to portray himself as a scrappy go-getter despite the fact that he was born into wealth and literally works for his father’s company.

The eldest Trump son tried once against to attack Hunter Biden by claiming that the Democratic presidential nominee’s son had everything handed to him.

“My father gave me an opportunity to work my way up in his company,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Joe gave his son China.”

Given how Trump Jr. would not be where he is today without his famous father, his latest tweet attacking Joe Biden’s son was instantly mocked for its complete lack of self-awareness.

Check out some reactions below.

You might be the least self-aware person on the planet. — Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) October 22, 2020

"work my way up" If your last name wasn’t Trump you wouldn't have made it to the 2nd round of interviews at PetSmart. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 22, 2020

is this what he told you? roflmao — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 22, 2020

He barely wanted to give you his name, and his abuse and/or neglect obviously had more of a impact on your life than playing dressup at an office with daddy's name stamped across your forehead. — Nick Wett (@Ser_Nicholas) October 22, 2020

This made me laugh, Fredo. You “worked your way up”? That’s so funny. — Michael J. Witschel (@MichaelWitschel) October 22, 2020

And by work you mean having “Jr” at the end of your name. — Stanicki (@Stanicki2) October 22, 2020

You are obsessed with Hunter Biden. I’m so sorry you never received the love from your own father you so desperately need. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) October 22, 2020

You’re jealous of the Biden’s bc you know their father loves them — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) October 22, 2020

You have never received a paycheck that daddy didn't sign! EVER! — robert emmett (@irishbark) October 22, 2020

Just wait, some entrepreneur is gonna start an ASMR podcast for spoiled kids like Jr. “You worked soooo hard to become an exec at your daddy’s company.” “You earned everything you’ve ever been given.” “The employees at your fathers company look up to you.”#GOPIncompetence — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) October 22, 2020

