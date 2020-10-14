Donald Trump’s son had coronavirus — White House outbreak was even bigger than thought

The East Wing of the White House on Wednesday revealed that Barron Trump had coronavirus.

The announcement came in a column by first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband, the president.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” the first lady revealed.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” she added.