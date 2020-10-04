Quantcast
‘Don’t tell anyone’: Trump tried to hide positive COVID-19 tests spreading through the White House

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump, pictured here at a press briefing, is warning Iran against attacks on US troops in Iraq MANDEL NGAN AFP:File

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that President Donald Trump tried to hide that he first tested positive for COVID-19 when he waited for a second test on Thursday.

According to the report, Trump attempted to hide his first rapid test that gave him a positive test result. Oddly, Trump was supposed to take a COVID test on Tuesday upon arriving at the debate site, but he arrived “too late” to be tested. So far, 11 Ohio people at the debate site have now tested positive for COVID.

“Mr. Trump received a positive result on Thursday evening before making an appearance on Fox News in which he didn’t reveal those results,” said the Journal. “Instead, he confirmed earlier reports that one of his top aides had tested positive for coronavirus and mentioned the second test he had taken that night for which he was awaiting results.”

“I’ll get my test back either tonight or tomorrow morning,” Trump explained in the Fox News interview. Trump then tweeted at 1 a.m. on Friday that he’d tested positive.

There have been many questions about the Amy Coney Barrett announcement in the Rose Garden as a super-spreader event since so many White House staff, Congress members, and Senators have now turned up positive for the virus. Trump then spread the virus on Thursday when he went to New Jersey for a fundraiser. Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) now also has the virus and is in the hospital.

“Under White House protocols, the more reliable test that screens a specimen from deeper in the nasal passage is administered only after a rapid test shows a positive reading. Based on people familiar with the matter, the president’s tests followed that protocol,” said the Journal.

As the virus was spreading, the report also said that Trump asked one adviser not to disclose people were coming up positive for the virus. “Don’t tell anyone, Trump reportedly said, according to the Journal’s interview with a person familiar with the conversation.

Read the full report.


