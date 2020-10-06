Dow dives more than 300 points after Trump abruptly kills COVID stimulus negotiations

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, President Donald J. Trump said he is ending negotiations with congressional Democrats regarding a follow-up COVID-19 stimulus bill until after the presidential election.

Trump tweeted, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

Following his messaging, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 400 points lower, or more than 1%, after reporting an upward trend of more than 200 points earlier in the day. Similarly, CNBC reported the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Trump tweeted his condemnation of furthering negotiations after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

“Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste,” Powell said. “The recovery will be stronger and move faster if monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side by side to provide support to the economy until it is clearly out of the woods.”

Three hours prior, Trump touted that the economy, jobs and the stock market were in good shape “under the Trump Administration.”

