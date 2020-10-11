Quantcast
Dr. Fauci fires back at Trump and says inclusion in new campaign ad is deceptive

Published

29 mins ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci facepalms while Trump talks (Photo: Screen capture)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is firing back at President Donald Trump who used the NIH doctor’s face and words in a new campaign ad without his consent. Trump has struggled with issues of consent in the past so it’s no surprise that they made the desperate move.

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Dr. Fauci told CNN in a statement. “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”

It was also revealed this weekend that Fauci’s statements were blocked by Trump’s team, preventing him from telling people the truth about the virus.

Fauci’s statement was from a Fox News interview in March 2020 in which he said that Trump was doing a good job after ignoring the virus for several months.

“We’ve never had a threat like this. The coordinated response has been…There are a number of adjectives to describe it — impressive, I think is one of them. We’re talking about all hands on deck. I, as one of many people on a team, I’m not the only person,” Fauci said then. “Since the beginning, that we even recognized what this was, I have been devoting almost full time on this. I’m down at the White House virtually every day with the task force. It’s every single day. So, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”

Fauci says that he hasn’t been to the White House in months as Trump has begun using an X-Ray doctor as his new virus expert.

Trump’s ad brags about his personal experience getting COVID-19 and surviving it, claiming that because he got the virus it means he’s in a unique person to handle the struggles of the virus. It’s a kind of logic that many have mocked over the past week noting that having brain surgery doesn’t make one uniquely qualified to perform brain surgery.

Read the full report on CNN.com.


