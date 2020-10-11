Trump aide busted after leaked emails prove she lied about blocking Dr. Fauci’s public statements
White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah admitted on Sunday that she was not being truthful when she claimed that one news program never requested an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
ABC News host Jonathan Karl opened his This Week program on Sunday by noting that the White House had refused to make Fauci available for an interview just days after President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
The White House would not allow Dr. Fauci to speak this morning. In fact, the White House press office would not allow anyone on the President’s task force to be interviewed. Quite remarkable that they would muzzle the health experts in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/dklZmbWvd7
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 11, 2020
Farah responded on Twitter by calling Karl a liar.
“FALSE. 1) Dr Fauci has been doing media all week – appearing on PBS Newshour & NBC’s Andrea Mitchell
3 days ago. 2) not getting your desired guest does not = the WH trying to “muzzle” anyone. This narrative is tired. 3) @jonkarl didn’t request any other member of the task force,” Farah wrote.
FALSE. 1) Dr Fauci has been doing media all week – appearing on PBS Newshour & NBC’s Andrea Mitchell
3 days ago. 2) not getting your desired guest does not = the WH trying to “muzzle” anyone. This narrative is tired. 3) @jonkarl didn’t request any other member of the task force. https://t.co/C6UZciVO26
— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 11, 2020
An email from Karl to Farrah quickly leaked on Twitter. It showed that Karl had personally contacted the communications director to ask for permission for Fauci to appear as a guest.
Wow. We know the White House lies. We know their Comms Dept lies. But @jonkarl brought clear receipts here. @Alyssafarah straight up lied to the public and he clearly called her on it.
The public needs to demand better after this election regardless of the winner. @PressSec pic.twitter.com/KexgZtYumb
— Jason Kint (@jason_kint) October 11, 2020
Farah reluctantly admitted that she had receieved the email, but declined to offer an apology to Karl.
You’re right Jon, I missed one email in a thousand I receive a day.
— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 11, 2020
2020 Election
Trump can no longer rely on his ‘side shows’ to win votes – but what else does he have: Presidential historian
In an interview with CNN's Fredricka Whitfield on Sunday, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin referred to President Donald J. Trump's "side shows" as secondary subjects when compared to the COVID-19 pandemic during an election year. But what other tactics does the former reality star actually possess to pull off a win Nov. 3?
Whitfield asked Goodwin, "All that we're seeing from the president, the White House... would you call this desperation of the incumbent president trying to resist acknowledging the seriousness of his own COVID-19 infection, a crumbling American economy and widespread hardship?"
2020 Election
Trump still refusing to wear a mask to keep the press from saying ‘I told you so’: report
Trump has said publicly that he believes mask-wearing is a "personal choice" and it doesn't sound like his stance has changed in the slightest since becoming ill with COVID-19 directly.
“I think people should wear a mask if they can, if they feel they, they should. But I don't think it should be a mandatory policy," Trump has said.
The Daily Beast reported Sunday that "two people who’ve spoken to Trump in the days since he tested positive for the virus say that he had not mentioned any desire to change his public posture on mask-wearing, or that he flatly stated he would continue wearing a mask sparsely and when he felt like it."
2020 Election
Trump aide busted after leaked emails prove she lied about blocking Dr. Fauci’s public statements
White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah admitted on Sunday that she was not being truthful when she claimed that one news program never requested an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
ABC News host Jonathan Karl opened his This Week program on Sunday by noting that the White House had refused to make Fauci available for an interview just days after President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
The White House would not allow Dr. Fauci to speak this morning. In fact, the White House press office would not allow anyone on the President’s task force to be interviewed. Quite remarkable that they would muzzle the health experts in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/dklZmbWvd7