Trump aide busted after leaked emails prove she lied about blocking Dr. Fauci’s public statements

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah admitted on Sunday that she was not being truthful when she claimed that one news program never requested an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

ABC News host Jonathan Karl opened his This Week program on Sunday by noting that the White House had refused to make Fauci available for an interview just days after President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House would not allow Dr. Fauci to speak this morning. In fact, the White House press office would not allow anyone on the President’s task force to be interviewed. Quite remarkable that they would muzzle the health experts in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/dklZmbWvd7 — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 11, 2020

Farah responded on Twitter by calling Karl a liar.

“FALSE. 1) Dr Fauci has been doing media all week – appearing on PBS Newshour & NBC’s Andrea Mitchell

3 days ago. 2) not getting your desired guest does not = the WH trying to “muzzle” anyone. This narrative is tired. 3) @jonkarl didn’t request any other member of the task force,” Farah wrote.

FALSE. 1) Dr Fauci has been doing media all week – appearing on PBS Newshour & NBC’s Andrea Mitchell

3 days ago. 2) not getting your desired guest does not = the WH trying to “muzzle” anyone. This narrative is tired. 3) @jonkarl didn’t request any other member of the task force. https://t.co/C6UZciVO26 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

An email from Karl to Farrah quickly leaked on Twitter. It showed that Karl had personally contacted the communications director to ask for permission for Fauci to appear as a guest.

Wow. We know the White House lies. We know their Comms Dept lies. But @jonkarl brought clear receipts here. @Alyssafarah straight up lied to the public and he clearly called her on it.

The public needs to demand better after this election regardless of the winner. @PressSec pic.twitter.com/KexgZtYumb — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) October 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Farah reluctantly admitted that she had receieved the email, but declined to offer an apology to Karl.

ADVERTISEMENT