‘Dripping sarcasm’: Lindsey Graham scrambles to clean up ‘good old days of segregation’ remark
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to explain his earlier remarks referring to the “good old days of segregation.”
Graham made the reference while questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
During a break in Barrett’s confirmation hearing, Graham was asked about the remark.
“If anybody was listening to who I am and what I said, you know that it was with deep sarcasm that I suggested that I suggested that some legislative body would want to yearn for the good old days of segregation,” the senator told reporters.
“The point that I’m trying to make is there’s nobody in America, in the legislative arena wanting to take us back to that dark period in American history,” he continued. “And for my opponent to suggest that says far more about him than me.”
Graham noted that Black people make up 31% of his state’s population.
“I want to make sure that everybody in my state moves forward,” he said. “And in terms of that statement, it is a — it blows my mind that any rational personal could believe that about me! This is not a game we’re playing here with the people of South Carolina.”
“Manufacturing a scenario that Lindsey Graham wants to go back to the days of segregation is not worthy of the times in which we live, it is not worthy of an assault on me,” Graham added. “I want to assure the people of South Carolina, that statement was made with dripping sarcasm.”
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
2020 Election
‘Playing games with our democracy’: Internet explodes with calls to #BoycottNBC after network hands Trump a town hall
"Happily giving a white supremacist a platform despite the impact on society"
Americans are angrily denouncing NBC News and MSNBC after network executives announced Wednesday they will hold a town hall for President Donald Trump on Thursday, directly competing with ABC's town hall for Joe Biden. The two presidential nominees were to appear together in a town hall but Trump pulled out when the Commission on Presidential Debates announced due to his COVID-19 the event would be virtual.
2020 Election
Leaked videos show Trump allies boasting about ballot harvesting — which the president decried as fraud
Leaked videos taken from inside a secretive right-wing organization show many top conservative operatives openly advocating ballot harvesting during the 2020 presidential election, even as President Donald Trump accused Democrats of using such tactics to steal elections.
The Washington Post reports that the videos show longtime evangelical operative Ralph Reed boasting of his plans to harvest ballots from multiple places of worship for the benefit of Republican candidates.
2020 Election
Conspiracy theorists struggle to explain Trump taking a drug developed from fetal tissue
The far-right QAnon conspiracy cult not only opposes abortion — it also opposes the use of any type of fetal tissue for medical research. But in Vice, journalist Anna Merlan notes a major contradiction: President Donald Trump, who QAnon idolizes, was recently treated with a drug that was "developed using a stem cell line made from aborted fetal tissue."