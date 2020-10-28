Quantcast
Elderly Trump fans left ‘frozen cold with an altered mental status’ after they were stranded at Omaha rally

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump supporters at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania (screengrab).

A handful of elderly supporters of President Donald Trump were treated for possible hypothermia after they were left stranded at an Omaha campaign rally.

The president spoke to thousands of supporters Tuesday night at Eppley Airfield before flying off in Air Force One, and some of the thousands of Trump fans waited in near-freezing temperatures for buses that couldn’t reach them, reported the Washington Post.

At least seven attendees were taken to area hospitals, according to the Omaha Scanner monitoring service.

An ambulance was sent for “a 65 y/o male who ‘got a little excited about what President Trump was talking about’ and began to experience weakness,” the service reported, and medics treated two attendees for seizures.

After the president departed, multiple attendees were treated at the scene or hospitalized for cold exposure.

“One officer advising 8 to 9 elderly people who are struggling,” Omaha Scanner tweeted. “[Another] officer advising they have located an elderly party who is frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status.”

Local officials said at least 30 people received medical treatment at the event and seven were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Trump campaign insisted enough buses had been provided, but reporters said traffic on a two-lane road outside the airport was throttled in one direction.

An estimated crowd of about 6,000 turned out to hear the president speak despite a local spike in coronavirus cases, and the campaign checked temperatures and provided masks but many attendees declined to wear them.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
