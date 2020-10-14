Employees press Amazon for election day holiday
More than 3,000 Amazon employees have signed a petition asking the technology and retail giant to provide a holiday for voting in the November 3 US election, organizers said.
The petition was organized by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group active on several social issues involving the company.
“Removing barriers to voting is critical to ensure we have a voice on the issues we care about. There is no racial or climate justice without voting justice,” the group said in a blog post Tuesday.
“With reduced polling locations in many states, eight hours is necessary to ensure nobody is unable to vote because they have to work.”
The group said other large firms including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Twitter, Nordstrom, and Apple have announced a holiday for employees on election day.
“As the United States’ second largest employer, Amazon can have a huge impact on voter participation,” the blog post said.
Amazon had nearly 900,000 employees worldwide at the end of the second quarter, with more than half believed to be in the United States, making it the second-largest private employer behind Walmart. It is also hiring an estimated 100,000 for the holiday season.
Amazon did not immediately respond to an AFP query on its voting policies.
It is not among the more than 700 US firms which have joined the Time to Vote coalition pledging to give employees the time and tools they need to cast ballots next month.
More than a third of Michigan Trump voters don’t even like him
A new poll out of Michigan doesn't just show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump -- it also shows that a large chunk of Trump's own voters don't like his behavior.
CBS News reports that its most recent battleground poll of Michigan shows that 34 percent of Trump voters in the state say they don't approve of the way he handles himself, versus just nine percent of Biden voters who say the same thing about their candidate.
CBS News interviewed some of these Trump voters and found that many were backing him simply because they approved of his policies on issues such as abortion or the economy -- not because they were actually fond of him.
Want to beat Republicans at their own game? Here’s how
I keep hearing from progressives who lament that even if Biden wins, Trump and McConnell have tilted the playing field forever.
They point to McConnell’s rush to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, after blocking President Obama’s nominee for 293 days because it was “too close” to the next election. And to the fact that Republicans in the Senate represent 11 million fewer Americans than their Democratic counterparts, and are still able to confirm a Supreme Court justice and entrench minority rule.
But that’s not the end of the story.
The Constitution doesn’t prevent increasing the size of the Supreme Court in order to balance it. Or creating a pool of circuit court justices to cycle in and out of it. In fact, the Constitution says nothing at all about the size of the Court.