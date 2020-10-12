Eric Trump cancels gun shop event after former employee is linked to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

Eric Trump will not appear at a Michigan gun store this week after a former employee was linked to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Huron Valley Guns announced the cancellation on Facebook.

“With much regret I must announce that the Trump Campaign changed venues within the last hour,” a statement from Huron Valley Guns said. “In February 2020 we had a young man that worked on the range who would show up for work in a LOT of tactical gear. We found that a little odd. We weren’t comfortable with him for a few other reasons and fired him after 3 weeks. He ended up being one of the fringe characters arrested for the Governor Whitmer kidnapping.”

According to the statement, the event was cancelled because Whitmer “would have had a field day against the Trump campaign.”

“They would accuse the administration of sending his son to a facility where terrorists work and train. This could not be further from the truth, but imagine the left spin,” the Facebook post continued. “While we are completely disappointed, we would not want anything to hurt the chances of President Trump. So for that, we are glad this came out before the event occurred.”

Read the statement below.