Ex-CIA chief tears into ‘deeply disturbed’ Trump for promoting conspiracy theory about Bin Laden’s death
On CNN Wednesday, former CIA Director John Brennan ripped into President Donald Trump for retweeting a bizarre conspiracy theory denying Osama bin Laden’s death — an event Brennan himself was in the White House to see.
“The president … retweeted a post suggesting that Osama bin Laden’s death was a hoax,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “You, of course, were there in the White House Situation Room as the operation unfolded … what goes through your mind when you see president of the United States sowing doubt about what you call the most well-planned and successful operation you personally, a long time member of the U.S. intelligence community, witnessed?”
“It just reinforced my view that Donald Trump is a deeply disturbed individual who, unfortunately, has the future of this country in his hands right now,” said Brennan. “And it’s clear that he continues to push out these conspiracies, and it’s delusional and, unfortunately, I think we have to be used to this until he is voted out of office, but I’m sure he is going to continue to do this once he leaves office.”
“I just shake my head and I talk to people — they look what is happening in Washington and with Donald Trump and saying, what is going on in America?” said Brennan. “And I tell them that Donald Trump is an aberration and that we are going to get through this, but I think the damage has already been done in terms of how he has abused his authorities, and I’m just hoping that we are able to recover quickly from the damage he has brought.”
‘Donald Trump is unhinged’: MSNBC doctor demands Dr. Tony Fauci resign in protest
During a segment that aired on MSNBC Wednesday called Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace spoke with the network's public health analyst Dr. Irwin Redlener about the 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and 217,000 confirmed deaths.
"So, this is actually a very dangerous and unpredictable time as far as the COVID-19 is concerned and its spread," Redlener said. "...We talk about almost 8 million cases now in the U.S. These are cases confirmed by testing and probably 10 times that number are actually infected. That means about 80 million Americans are probably infected at this point and the fatality rate shows really no sign in letting up. We have a lot to talk about in terms of all this and what does it mean? And what should the president be doing? It's almost a waste of time to talk about what the president should be doing and I'd like to retract that suggestion because he actually, as it turns out, doesn't know what he is doing - and a lack of forthrightness, his dishonesty that is endemic to everything that comes out of his mouth at this point, we really cannot trust him."
‘Another lie’: Epidemiologist dismantles Trump claim that America is ’rounding the corner’ on COVID
President Donald Trump is still trying to spin happy talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic, even though infections have now surged back to an average of more than 50,000 per day.
But Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN's John King on Wednesday that the president is simply not telling the truth about the deadly pandemic that so far has killed more than 216,000 Americans.
"The president says we are rounding the final turn," King asked Adalja. "Not true, correct?"
"Absolutely not true," the doctor replied. "It is another lie. We're not rounding any corner, we're just getting worse."
Former Trump official bashes president’s crusade against Obama after DOJ investigation flop
On CNN Wednesday, former Trump administration security staffer Miles Taylor broke down the failure of Attorney General William Barr's crusade against Obama administration "unmasking" and what it means for the president.
"You worked inside the national security establishment as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security," said anchor John Berman. "This morning we learned that despite the cries from the president and his supporters and an entire television network for years that something untoward was happening in the Obama administration, about unmasking — unmasking is asking for names to be unredacted in intelligence documents — there was an investigation by the Justice Department, The Washington Post reports this morning they didn't find anything illegal, into criminal charges, they are not even going to write a report. Nothing to see here. What's your take away from this this morning?"