Ex-NFL great Brett Favre piled on for endorsing Trump: ‘Embarrassing and disappointing’

Former NFL great Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election, and other social media users piled on.

The Hall of Fame quarterback announced Friday that he was backing Trump, who tweeted out a photo of the pair golfing together at the president’s golf course in New Jersey.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect,” Favre tweeted. “For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote”

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

The 51-year-old Favre, who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, was reminded of some of his post-retirement lowlights.

Man who engaged in million dollar welfare fraud endorses President who engaged in tax fraud https://t.co/dlAvZ1hIec — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 30, 2020

That loss to the Saints in the playoffs when you got your clock cleaned multiple times has affected your mental acuity. Sad. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) October 30, 2020

throwing another interception, i see. — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦‍♀️ (@Tzipshmil) October 30, 2020

Says a man who sends unsolicited dick picks to women & steals money from welfare funds. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) October 30, 2020

Grifters stick together pic.twitter.com/svWGB4Uqj5 — CAPTAIN MASK (@TheDisPlanner) October 30, 2020

So he just needs another 4 years? Cause from abroad the US looks like a failed state 😬 — Emma Jane Quinlan (@EmmaQuinlan) October 30, 2020

With respect, none of those things are aptly represented by Donald Trump, Brett. — Mike Sheridan (@Immikesheridan) October 30, 2020

Maybe being a professional crash test dummy in the NFL isn’t the best idea after all. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 30, 2020

So you're voting for the guy who: – Threatens the free press

– Never goes to church

– Encourages armed supporters to threaten voters

– Doesn't pay taxes

– Calls service members "Losers" and "Suckers" If you like that sort of thing, fine. But don't pretend "principles" matter. — Tami Burages (@tburages) October 30, 2020

Embarrassing and disappointing. — Evan Hill (@EvaninSEA) October 30, 2020

Where does @JoeBiden say he's going to get rid of guns? How can you align with a man who has made it clear he is only president for part of the country. I respect you, but am greatly disappointed. — Richard Schmidt (@dntk8neSCHMIDT) October 30, 2020

All these ‘celebrities’ coming out in support of Trump now makes me think that this is part of the Trump campaign trying to get some publicity about these so called celebrities backing Trump! Trump is jealous of all the 95% of real celebrities backing Biden! Lol — Fire the Liar (@JayashreeNara14) October 30, 2020

All of political Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/CtsyrEkrky — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

Hard working tax payers won’t vote for a man who bragged that he cheats on the system to pay only $750 income tax a year “because i’m smart”. — Republicans for Joe Biden 🇺🇸 (@RepsForBiden) October 30, 2020

Brett, baby…pic.twitter.com/Rf36ZTjKWM — THE PLACE B/W NEW ORLEANS & ALABAMA IS MISSISSIPPI (@jallen1985) October 30, 2020

This you pic.twitter.com/GDMq764BCJ — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 30, 2020

I always thought Favre cost his teams as many games as he won. But I’m sure the rubes love this endorsement. — Raymond Myford 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@RaymondMyford) October 30, 2020

Misogyny, racism, grifting, cheating, tax evasion, discrimination, medical disinformation, turning a blind eye to religious hypocrisy; that's actually what you are endorsing Favre. — American Witch (@AmericanWitch7) October 30, 2020

I'm thinking you may want to sit this one out.https://t.co/zqitgfmVkW — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) October 30, 2020