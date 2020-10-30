Quantcast
Ex-NFL great Brett Favre piled on for endorsing Trump: ‘Embarrassing and disappointing’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Brett Favre and Donald Trump, White House photo.

Former NFL great Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election, and other social media users piled on.

The Hall of Fame quarterback announced Friday that he was backing Trump, who tweeted out a photo of the pair golfing together at the president’s golf course in New Jersey.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect,” Favre tweeted. “For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote”

