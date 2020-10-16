‘Exhausted’ Americans are ‘tired of his act’: Marketing expert explains how Trump could lose the election

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday morning, regular contributor Donny Deutsch was asked to compare the “dueling” town halls held by Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday night and claimed the contrast could not have been starker for a public that has grown “exhausted” by the president.

Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, the analyst — who has known Trump for years — was pressed on how the two television events were likely perceived by voters.

“I’m just curious” host Scarborough began. “My attitude going into this thing was that any time the campaign’s about Donald Trump, Donald Trump loses — do you think that’s the case?”

“The contrast was interesting but I want to go to the viewers and how do you feel as you’re watching both and you watched Trump and the volume is up and the intensity is up and the energy and the manic-ness is up and then you turned it over to ABC and to Biden and everything got quieter,” Deutsch replied. “I think that’s a visceral contrast and I think the country is tired of the manic-ness.”

“I think the country is tired of that — you know, when you watch it, you feel your body, you go like this,” he said while stiffening up. “Then you go to Biden and everything kind of relaxes. I think the country is ready to relax.”

“You know, it’s interesting today Trump’s tweeting is about — I promise you they out-rated Biden two to one, three to one. Trump is going to be writing about that and that will work to his deficit,” he continued. “And the other two things that’s interesting: women and seniors. You know, if you’re a woman and you watched the interaction between him and Savannah, you feel his misogyny, like he put upon by having to answer questions from a woman. I think the seniors will feel that too. I think the country is exhausted and I think they’re just tired of the act.”

