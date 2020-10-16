‘Exhausted’ Americans are ‘tired of his act’: Marketing expert explains how Trump could lose the election
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday morning, regular contributor Donny Deutsch was asked to compare the “dueling” town halls held by Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday night and claimed the contrast could not have been starker for a public that has grown “exhausted” by the president.
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, the analyst — who has known Trump for years — was pressed on how the two television events were likely perceived by voters.
“I’m just curious” host Scarborough began. “My attitude going into this thing was that any time the campaign’s about Donald Trump, Donald Trump loses — do you think that’s the case?”
“The contrast was interesting but I want to go to the viewers and how do you feel as you’re watching both and you watched Trump and the volume is up and the intensity is up and the energy and the manic-ness is up and then you turned it over to ABC and to Biden and everything got quieter,” Deutsch replied. “I think that’s a visceral contrast and I think the country is tired of the manic-ness.”
“I think the country is tired of that — you know, when you watch it, you feel your body, you go like this,” he said while stiffening up. “Then you go to Biden and everything kind of relaxes. I think the country is ready to relax.”
“You know, it’s interesting today Trump’s tweeting is about — I promise you they out-rated Biden two to one, three to one. Trump is going to be writing about that and that will work to his deficit,” he continued. “And the other two things that’s interesting: women and seniors. You know, if you’re a woman and you watched the interaction between him and Savannah, you feel his misogyny, like he put upon by having to answer questions from a woman. I think the seniors will feel that too. I think the country is exhausted and I think they’re just tired of the act.”
2020 Election
Latest Lincoln Project ad skewers Trump’s habitual mistreatment of women
The latest Lincoln Project ad takes aim at President Donald Trump's habit of insulting women.
The new ad, "Girl in the Mirror," views the Nov. 3 election through the eyes of girls and young women, and highlights the difference between the president and Joe Biden.
"Your daughters are listening and absorbing that message right in front of your eyes," the ad says. "Now imagine a different future for her, a future with a president who doesn't just value a female voice but chooses one to be his right-hand woman."
2020 Election
‘Idiot has the nuclear codes’: Trump mocked for promoting satire site’s fake story that Twitter crashed itself to help Biden
President Donald Trump is being widely mocked for promoting a satirical, Christian conservative website's story that Twitter shut itself down on Thursday to block access to a debunked New York Post article in an effort to help Joe Biden.
"Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News" is the headline of the article Trump retweeted. It is from The Babylon Bee, which has been called "the Christian version of The Onion."
Trump left zero possibility that he was just retweeting it because he found it amusing.
"Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T," he tweeted early Friday morning.
2020 Election
Trump aides lament Guthrie town hall was ‘damaging’ to president as he ‘runs out of time’: AP reporter
Reporting on the fall-out from Donald Trump's controversial town hall on MSNBC on Thursday night, Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire claimed that aides to the president are already admitting that the president made some "damaging" comments that could hurt his re-election campaign.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, Lemire said the range of topics exposed the president and his answers likely didn't make anyone on the fence consider voting for him.
"Viewers would have experienced some whiplash watching the two -- trying to watch both town halls," Lemire explained while comparing the Trump town hall to Democratic challenger Joe Biden's on ABC. "There was one moment that crystallized it: at the same moment that Trump was defending QAnon, Joe Biden was talking about the taxes. He showed empathy to the listeners, to those asking him questions."