Expert: Trump in a ‘dangerous’ battle with Bloomberg to win Texas for Biden
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg this week revealed that he’s making a major last-minute ad blitz aimed at winning both Texas and Ohio for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
According to the New York Times, Bloomberg’s Independence USA super PAC is “directing millions toward television advertising” in the two states in the hopes of swaying undecided voters into backing Biden instead of President Donald Trump.
While it may seem late for such a push to make a difference, New York Times polling expert Nate Cohn argues on Twitter that Bloomberg’s play could be much more effective than many observers believe.
The key, argues Cohn, is that most of the early vote in Texas has already gone to Biden, which means Trump is relying on big turnout on election day to make up the difference.
Cohn then pointed to a recent New York Times/Siena poll that showed Trump with a slight lead in the state, although it also showed some glaring vulnerabilities that Bloomberg could exploit.
“Trump’s strength in our poll is among Latino voters who haven’t yet voted, probably aren’t too engaged, and probably have conflicting views that ads can exploit,” Cohn explained. “There are also a handful of undecided and minor party voters who you might hope to lure over. In our poll, they disapproved of the president. So there’s some upside there too.”
He then said that Trump’s campaign, which currently faces a cash disadvantage compared to Biden’s campaign, likely won’t be able to rally resources into the two states in time to combat Bloomberg’s ad blitz.
“I’d guess they can’t play serious defense — and Bloomberg could always reraise anyway — which makes it all the more dangerous
2020 Election
Trump ‘is in a state of panic’ as he sees ‘the walls closing in’: MSNBC’s Heilemann
During an MSNBC discussion of the curious choices Donald Trump's campaign is making about his rally locations, "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann stated the president "is in a panic" and can't think straight --even more than normal -- because he knows he's losing badly.
With only seven days ago, the president has been holding two to three rallies per day, which led "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough to ask Heileman if there is a strategy behind the choices the president is making.
"I think the president's in a state of panic," the MSNBC regular asserted. "I think that's the only real answer and I think you see things like -- you guys pointed to in the last hour when you talk about Trump being up in New Hampshire is good example of that kind of panic."
2020 Election
Our military is up to something in South America
With withering poll numbers and a flip of control of the Senate ever more likely, Donald Trump may be preparing to end Radical Republican rule with one last big bang—a war in South America.
For over a year now, our country has been quietly building forces near Venezuela, a nation with a leftist regime that this country has long sought to upend. Just last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a whirlwind three-day tour of Venezuela’s neighboring countries:
2020 Election
Trump tries to shame media out of covering the pandemic with frantic all-caps tweet
With one week to go until the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a frantic all-caps tweet posted Tuesday morning, the president once again ranted about all the attention the media is giving to a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
"ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID," the president wrote. "ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!"
Despite the president's claims, there is no indication that America is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic.