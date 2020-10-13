Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccines
Facebook on Tuesday announced a ban on ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated, in light of the coronavirus pandemic which the social media giant said has “highlighted the importance of preventive health behaviors.”
“While public health experts agree that we won’t have an approved and widely available Covid-19 vaccine for some time, there are steps that people can take to stay healthy and safe,” the company said in a statement.
The platform has already banned disinformation and scams as identified by public health institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It will continue to allow advertisements either pushing for or against government regulations linked to vaccinations.
And it plans to launch a public information campaign in the United States pushing for people to get vaccinated against seasonal flu.
Coronavirus vaccines are expected to be key to moving beyond the pandemic and several labs are currently working on developing the shots.
The United States has pre-ordered millions of doses of vaccines currently under development by Pfizer and Moderna, but also from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Sanofi, in order to ensure swift delivery from whichever one makes the breakthrough first.
The tech giants have regularly been accused of allowing anti-vaccine movements to flourish.
According to US health authorities, the number of children who make it to age two without any vaccination has reached more than 0.9 percent among kids born in 2011 and 1.3 percent among those born in 2015.
And the number of applications for vaccine exemptions rose in the year 2017-2018 in the US for the third year in a row.
Yet a major study of more than 650,0000 Danish children who were followed for more than a decade came to the same conclusion as several previous studies: the vaccine against mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) carries no risk of causing autism in children, contrary to a theory advocated by anti-vaccine activists.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Republicans want to impose a ‘backward-looking’ agenda through the Supreme Court — and they’re not hiding it: Conservative columnist
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin tore into Senate Republicans for their badly-concealed hunger to turn the Supreme Court into a political weapon.
"Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) showed some candor for once," wrote Rubin. "Instead of denying that he wanted to use the Supreme Court to achieve what President Trump and Republicans could not — repealing the Affordable Care Act — he started out Tuesday’s hearing on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation with a confession, of sorts," saying that "Obamacare has been a disaster for the state of South Carolina. All of you over there want to impose Obamacare on South Carolina. We don’t want it. We want something better."
2020 Election
Trump attacks Cory Booker as ‘an empty suit’ and ‘total loser’ during Barrett hearings
In a Twitter rant Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump called Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) an "empty suit" and "total loser." Trump's slights stemmed from the second day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett U.S. Supreme Court hearing.
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1316129986294808583?s=20
https://twitter.com/DNCWarRoom/status/1316136374924316672
Trump tweeted, "How dare failed Presidential Candidate (1% and falling!)Cory Booker make false charges and statements about me in addressing Judge Barrett. Illegally, never even lived in Newark when he was Mayor. Guy is a total loser! I want better Healthcare for far less money, always protecting people with Pre-existing conditions. He has done nothing on Healthcare, cost or otherwise, or virtually anything else. An empty suit!!!"
2020 Election
Dominance or democracy? Authoritarian white masculinity as Trump and Pence’s political debate strategy
After the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, commentators contrasted Pence’s reserved demeanor with the belligerence President Donald Trump exhibited in his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden the previous week.
NPR Congress editor Deirdre Walsh asserted that Pence’s debate style was an “almost polar opposite of the president’s.” New York Times conservative columnist Christopher Buskirk called Pence “calm, professional, competent and focused,” claiming that he was “in some sense the answer to every criticism leveled at Trump after the last debate.” The BBC’s Anthony Zurcher contended that Pence’s “typically calm and methodical style served as a steady counterpoint to Trump’s earlier aggression.”