Facebook pulls Trump post for minimizing COVID-19 danger
Facebook on Tuesday removed a post by US President Donald Trump for downplaying Covid-19 danger by saying the season flu is more deadly, in a rare step against the American leader by the leading social network.
A day after checking out of a hospital where he received first-class treatment for Covid-19, Trump used Twitter and Facebook to post messages inaccurately contending that people have more to fear from the flu.
“We remove incorrect information about the severity of Covid-19, and have now removed this post,” Facebook said in reply to an AFP inquiry.
Twitter added a notice to the tweeted version of the Trump post , saying the message was left up due to public interest but that it violated rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.
Twitter also added a link to reliable Covid-19 information.
Trump checked out of hospital Monday after four days of emergency treatment for Covid-19, pulling off his mask the moment he reached the White House and vowing to quickly get back on the campaign trail.
Shortly beforehand, Trump had tweeted that Americans, who have lost nearly 210,000 people to the pandemic, should not be afraid of the .coronavirus.
Facebook in August removed a video post by Trump in which he contended that children are “almost immune” to the coronavirus, a claim the social network called “harmful COVID misinformation.”
That was the first time the leading social network pulled a post from the president’s page for being dangerously incorrect.
Facebook faces pressure to prevent the spread of misinformation while simultaneously being accused of silencing viewpoints by calling for posts to be truthful.
Health officials have urged people of all age groups to protect themselves against exposure to the virus, saying everyone is at risk.
Trump has unleashed an array of misleading medical speculation, criticism for his own top virus expert and praise for an eccentric preacher-doctor touting conspiracy theories.
Facebook has largely held firm to a policy that it would not fact-check political leaders, but it has pledged to take down any post which could lead to violence or mislead people about the voting process.
A coalition of activists has pressed Facebook to be more aggressive in removing hateful content and misinformation, including from the president and political leaders.
COVID-19
Facebook pulls Trump post for minimizing COVID-19 danger
Facebook on Tuesday removed a post by US President Donald Trump for downplaying Covid-19 danger by saying the season flu is more deadly, in a rare step against the American leader by the leading social network.
A day after checking out of a hospital where he received first-class treatment for Covid-19, Trump used Twitter and Facebook to post messages inaccurately contending that people have more to fear from the flu.
“We remove incorrect information about the severity of Covid-19, and have now removed this post," Facebook said in reply to an AFP inquiry.
Twitter added a notice to the tweeted version of the Trump post , saying the message was left up due to public interest but that it violated rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.
Breaking Banner
McConnell won’t commit to taking a coronavirus test before his Oct. 12 debate
GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to debate his Democratic Senate race opponent Amy McGrath next week.
The debate, set for October 12, will take place one day before early in-person voting starts in Kentucky. But according to Bloomberg's Laura Litvan, McConnell won't commit to taking a coronavirus test before the debate takes place.
https://twitter.com/LauraLitvan/status/1313549385054203904
"I'm unaware where Amy McGrath went to medical school, but I take my healthcare advice from my doctor, not my political opponent," McConnell said in a statement.
"At the end of the campaign season, it's imperative for all of us to tune out erratic and uniformed campaign rhetoric and make health care decisions for ourselves based on CDC guidance and out health care professionals," he added.
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Katy Tur hammers Trump spokesman as he struggles to clean up president’s ‘don’t be afraid of’ COVID claim
President Donald Trump is getting a rude awakening as he recovers from the coronavirus at home Tuesday. Juiced up with steroids, the president tweeted on Monday evening that people shouldn't be afraid of COVID-19 and "don't let it dominate you."
It brought about many responses from survivors of the virus and family and friends of the 210,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
MSNBC host Katy Tur showed the video from Actor Nick Cordero's widow and fellow actress, Amanda Klotts. She tried to explain to the president that her husband wasn't only "dominated" by COVID-19; he was killed by it.