Facebook’s Zuckerberg adds $100 million for election administrators
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday he and his wife are donating an additional $100 million to help local election administrators, while brushing aside accusations of partisan motives.
The new donation is on top of $300 million Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan pledged last month and will pay for infrastructure including voting equipment, PPE for poll workers and additional polling staff, the entrepreneur said in a Facebook post.
“Between Covid and insufficient public funding for elections, there are unprecedented challenges for election officials working to make sure everyone can vote safely this year,” he wrote.
Zuckerberg said the additional funds were being added due to “a far greater response than we expected” from election officials in the program being administered by the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.
“So far, more than 2,100 local election jurisdictions have submitted applications to CTCL for support,” he said.
Zuckerberg, with a personal net worth estimated at some $90 billion, said there had been “multiple lawsuits filed” seeking to block the donation “based on claims that the organizations receiving donations have a partisan agenda. That’s false.”
He said the funds “are being allocated by non-partisan organizations” from urban and rural jurisdictions around the country, with many from districts with fewer than 25,000 registered voters.
“To be clear, I agree with those who say that government should have provided these funds, not private citizens,” Zuckerberg wrote.
“I hope that for future elections the government provides adequate funding. But absent that funding, I think it’s critical that this urgent need is met.”
2020 Election
Amy Coney Barrett hearing shows she will be an enthusiastic participant in the GOP’s war on democracy: columnist
The hypocrisy surrounding the "pack the court" argument on the GOP side has come full circle with their nominee for the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. As columnist Paul Walden wrote in The Washington Post Tuesday, "[The Republican] minority rule has never been in more peril than it is right now. And they’re counting on that Supreme Court to issue rulings that make it possible for them to retake power despite their minority status, by solidifying partisan gerrymandering, validating voter suppression and inhibiting the government’s ability to protect voting rights — and strike down laws passed by Democrats."
2020 Election
Cable ‘accidentally cut’ leaving Virginia online voter registration portal unworkable — just hours before deadline
Civil rights organizations on Tuesday vowed to make sure Virginia residents are able to vote in the November elections after—for the second time in a recent presidential election year—the state's online voter registration portal crashed.
The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law expressed outrage over reports that a fiber optic cable was severed near the state capital of Richmond, cutting access to online voter registration via the website and in local registrars' offices.
"This error is particularly astounding given that this same problem occurred at virtually the same time in 2016. It is astonishing that Virginia has not learned from failures of the not-so-distant past."—Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
2020 Election
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett refuses to say if ‘clear voter intimidation’ is illegal
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday declined to say whether voter intimidation is illegal despite the fact that it is outlawed by federal statutes.
During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) noted that many states "have policies that make it harder for people to vote."
"That is what the stakes are," Klobuchar explained. "And that is why not having Justice Ginsburg on the court right now is so frightening to so many Americans out there and that is why we are asking you these questions about voting."
Klobuchar pointed to news that a contractor in Minnesota has begun recruiting poll watchers with military experience.