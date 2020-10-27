‘Fake speech’: Trump rages at live television as Fox News gives Obama 30 minutes to rip president

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Fox News after the network cut its regular programming to air former President Barack Obama’s rally for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida.

As conservative pundit Molly Hemingway was speaking on behalf of Trump, Fox News Harris Faulkner interrupted the program to air Obama’s rally.

While Obama continued to speak, Trump slammed Fox News on Twitter.

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes,” Trump ranted.

But Fox News continued to air the Obama speech, giving the former president more than 30 minutes of airtime to blast Trump.