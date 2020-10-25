Quantcast
Connect with us

Fake Village People appear on SNL to tell Trump to stop using their music or they’ll shave Ivanka’s head

Published

1 min ago

on

The fake Village People made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” to tell President Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies or they’ll shave Ivanka Trump’s head.

“If you have been watching the Trump rallies, you probably noticed Trump dancing to The Village People,” said Colin Jost during the Weekend Update segment. “If you haven’t, let’s take a look.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the Village People had their own special message for the president. The group of SNL cast members came out dressed in traditional Village People outfits and sang their cease and desist for the president.

“Stop it! Yeah I’m talking to you,” they sang. “I said, stop it. This is long overdue because we never said that we support you. You must pay us to use our songs, Donald. Because of all of your lies, we’re playing hardball, and we got a surprise he’s a lawyer who you might recognize he is Alan Dershowitz Hello! He’s going to send you a cease and desist. Get ready for a cease and desist. Alan knows where you been. He knows what you’ve seen on that island with Epstein…”

“Wait, wait, wait, wait,” Jost cut in. “You can’t say that! You can’t just say that!”

“What? I mean, why? It’s just music, man. We’re just singing,” said Kenan Thompson.

“No, because that’s a really serious allegation. Also, isn’t Alan Dershowitz for Trump?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, he flipped,” Thompson said.

“Do you guys all feel the same way about Trump? You’re all from different walks of life, right?” asked Jost.

“It’s kind of complicated. You see –” Thompson before the group started to sing again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The soldier said that you let him down. And the gay man said you don’t want him around. And the Native is sick with COVID-19. Only the construction worker still believes. Although he is only one man, he must comply with all our demands. So, we voted and came up with a plan. I promise you we will shave Ivanka’s head we’re going to shave Ivanka’s head it won’t be that hard she’ll look like Jean-Luc Picard.”

“Hey, hey, stop! Wait. You’re saying you’re going shave Ivanka’s head? You can’t just say that!” shouted Jost. “That’s got to be, like a felony!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson explained that everything is legal if you sing it in a song!

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

SNL does campaign ad asking what they’ll do without Trump to trash — then they have a revelation

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

"What is the news even going to be about now?" the Saturday Night Life cast joked, saying that without President Donald Trump.

The fake ad began saying that everyone knows it could be the most important election of our lives.

"And the two choices couldn't be more different," the ad continues. "Do we want four more years of Donald Trump or a fresh start with Joe Biden? Can we survive four more years of scandal, name-calling, and racial division? Or do we want a leader who unites the country? I want to vote for Biden because he's better, smarter. better and better."

But, the cast members confessed, "I'm worried, because if Donald Trump isn't president -- when what are they going to talk about? Like, what would our conversations even be? Because the only thing I talked about for four years is Donald Trump. Every single day I tell someone, 'Can you believe what Trump just said?' My entire personality is hating Donald Trump. If he's gone, what am I supposed to do? Focus on my kids again? No thanks. He changed the game. He called the attorney general he appointed mentally retarded. That's some next-level sh*t!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Saturday Night Live’s Trump claims his secret COVID-19 plan is ‘under audit just like my taxes’

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

"Saturday Night Live" began this week's show with a recap of the presidential debate showing President Donald Trump confusing Kirsten Welker with Hoda Kotb, Mindy Lahiri, and at one point, even a waitress.

Alec Baldwin explained that the coronavirus loved him so much that it didn't want to leave his body because it was so beautiful.

He also explained that he couldn't share his coronavirus plan because it was still under audit like his taxes.

Jim Cary toned down his portrayal of Joe Biden from last week's over-the-top yell-fest.

"Learning to live with it? We're learning to die with it, man!" said the fake Biden, quoting the real Biden, but with a glint of Clint Eastwood.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pence draws backlash claiming rallies are ‘essential’ government work despite aide testing positive for COVID-19

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence's office announced that chief of staff Marc Short has tested positive for COVID-19, but his boss has no intention of leaving the campaign trail. It seems campaign events are considered "essential" government work.

"While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," Pence's press secretary said in a statement.

Campaigns are not considered "essential" for the government under the CDC guidelines.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE