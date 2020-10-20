Far right House Republicans urge Barr to appoint special counsel to investigate Joe Biden and son Hunter
Eleven of the most extreme House Republicans are urging Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the former Vice President’s son Hunter Biden.
Fox News reports the Republicans want Barr “to appoint a special counsel to investigate alleged revelations coming from a laptop purported to have belonged to Joe Biden’s son Hunter — specifically the elder Biden’s alleged participation in his son’s business dealings.”
The letter to the Attorney General is signed by just 11 of the 198 Republican Representatives, among them far right extremists like white supremacist Steve King of Iowa, white nationalist Louis Gohmert of Texas, religious extremist Jody Hice of Georgia, and science-denier Paul Gosar of Arizona.
Also among the 11 signatories, Congressman Andy Biggs, a “hydroxychloroquine kook” according to a local Arizona opinion writer, took to Twitter to attack Biden.
Today, I requested that the DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE immediately appoint an independent, unbiased SPECIAL COUNSEL to investigate the issues that have been raised about former Vice President JOE BIDEN’S involvement with his son’s business dealings. https://t.co/2phUI4tSY7
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 19, 2020
The allegations against the Bidens, fueled by a NY Post article being called Russian disinformation and based on content provided by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have been debunked from the start.
Trump is attacking Barr for not having already opened an investigation into the Bidens.
“Lock him up!” chants for Joe Biden are a new staple of Trump rallies.
“I know people that would’ve had him locked up five weeks ago,” Trump says, suggesting Bill Barr is having mercy on Biden. pic.twitter.com/kSQzx1j3Jt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020
Should Barr cave and open an investigation it would not be the first politically-motivated attack on Bidem from Republicans. Last month Senate Republicans ended an investigation that “found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, closing out an inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish the Democratic presidential nominee.”
