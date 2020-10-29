Florida judge who donated to Trump 12 times leads his county’s vote-counting board
A judge who is leading the vote-counting board in Florida’s Duval County has improperly donated money to President Donald Trump’s campaign several times.
The Florida Times-Union reports that Duval County senior Judge Brent Shore has made 12 separate donations to the Trump campaign, which violates rules against judges making political donations that are enforced by the Judicial Qualifications Commission.
In addition to the donations, Shore’s front lawn is plastered with Trump signs — which could be a violation of canvassing board rules.
“Canvassing boards, which right now have been counting mail ballots prior to Election Day, are three-person boards with a county commissioner, an elections supervisor and led by a county judge,” the Florida Times-Union explains. “They are banned from ‘actively participating’ in campaigns or supporting candidacies.”
Shore refused to comment to the Times-Union on its reporting, but his wife, Kathryn Petway Shore, did speak to the paper and seemed upset that anyone knew that her husband donated to the president.
“I’m not convinced just because somebody put it on a list that my husband did it,” she said.
In reality, all political donations are public records that can be found in the Federal Elections Commission’s donor database.
She also claimed that the multiple Trump signs in their front yard weren’t improper because they were supposedly only placed on her “half” of the yard.
“My husband would never do anything unethical or improper,” she said. “I am not a judge, and those signs are mine. And yes, that’s my half of the front yard.”
Trump aides scramble to stop him from taking Rudy Giuliani’s latest Hunter Biden advice: report
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been pressing for Attorney General Bill Barr to publicly announce a probe of Hunter Biden -- but President Donald Trump's aides are reportedly pushing the president against giving his attorney general direct orders to investigate his political rival's son.
The Daily Beast reports that aides have intervened to stop Trump from calling up Barr and demanding a Hunter Biden investigation.
‘There’s virtually no hope’: Larry Kudlow says Trump is ‘pulling the plug’ on stimulus deal — again
The Trump administration is "pulling the plug" on stimulus negotiations, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.
In an interview with Fox News, Kudlow claimed that there is "no hope" that a pandemic relief bill will be negotiated before the November election. The White House adviser also suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the failure.
"Our team now believes that the Speaker has no intention of compromising on key issues," Kudlow said. "She is going to hold up key assistance, like the PPP small business assistance and unemployment assistance. She is stringing us along and basically we think there's virtually no hope."
Hackers steal $2.3 million from Wisconsin GOP’s Trump reelection fund
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the Wisconsin Republican Party was targeted by hackers, who made off with $2.3 million from a campaign's federal account which was being used to help President Donald Trump.
According to the report, "the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid to send out direct mail for Trump's reelection efforts and to provide pro-Trump material such as hats that could be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors."