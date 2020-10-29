Florida judge who donated to Trump 12 times leads his county’s vote-counting board

A judge who is leading the vote-counting board in Florida’s Duval County has improperly donated money to President Donald Trump’s campaign several times.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Duval County senior Judge Brent Shore has made 12 separate donations to the Trump campaign, which violates rules against judges making political donations that are enforced by the Judicial Qualifications Commission.

In addition to the donations, Shore’s front lawn is plastered with Trump signs — which could be a violation of canvassing board rules.

“Canvassing boards, which right now have been counting mail ballots prior to Election Day, are three-person boards with a county commissioner, an elections supervisor and led by a county judge,” the Florida Times-Union explains. “They are banned from ‘actively participating’ in campaigns or supporting candidacies.”

Shore refused to comment to the Times-Union on its reporting, but his wife, Kathryn Petway Shore, did speak to the paper and seemed upset that anyone knew that her husband donated to the president.

“I’m not convinced just because somebody put it on a list that my husband did it,” she said.

In reality, all political donations are public records that can be found in the Federal Elections Commission’s donor database.

She also claimed that the multiple Trump signs in their front yard weren’t improper because they were supposedly only placed on her “half” of the yard.

“My husband would never do anything unethical or improper,” she said. “I am not a judge, and those signs are mine. And yes, that’s my half of the front yard.”