Florida Republican in jeopardy — report warns rape joke could send QAnon cult flocking to another candidate

Published

1 min ago

on

An incumbent Republican’s reelection campaign is in jeopardy after the South Florida Sun Sentinel resurfaced old Facebook posts showing Rep. Brian Mast where he joked about having sex with 15-year-olds, The Intercept reports.

In 2009, Mast’s friend Rocco LeDonni was vacationing in South Africa and posted an image of a bar, prompting Mast to comment, “i’m so proud of you. i hope you hook up with at least fifteen 15 year olds over there…. its (sic) legal there right.”

In a post two years later, LeDonni asked, “Anyone have any good pick up lines for this weekend considering according to the crazy christian radio guy the world may end on sunday?”

“How about don’t turn this rape into a murder,” Mast replied.

This past summer, Mast apologized for his comments. But as The Intercept points out, one of his congressional race opponents, K.W. Miller, is publicly associated with the QAnon conspiracy cult, and Mast’s comments may have sent adherents to the cult running to Miller.

“As soon as the Sun Sentinel article came out, that night K.W. put up a video calling for his resignation, and then a bunch of other groups piled on to that,” Miller campaign spokesperson Sabra Ingeman said, adding that Miller is not a supporter of QAnon.

“We don’t know much about the QAnon groups. Like you said they’re very broad-based, and there’s a lot of individuals who are individually working in QAnon and all. That’s not something we’re a part of,” she said. “K.W. is not part of the QAnon or anything like that. They probably do have similar views in certain areas to what our views are, and other conservatives, but he’s not involved with any of that.”

But despite her denials, Miller has used QAnon hashtags in his social media posts, and has focused his attacks primarily against Mast, not his Democratic opponent, veteran Pam Keith.

“Any local voter looking to express their opposition to such comments, who doesn’t want to vote for a Democrat, has Miller on the ballot,” The Intercept’s Ryan Grim writes.


Continue Reading

2020 Election

Some Trump fans may be secretly happy to see him go — here’s why

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Although supporters of President Donald Trump are often depicted as unwavering in their devotion, journalist Eve Fairbanks believes that there is a sect of Trump supporters who will be secretly happy to see him booted out of office next week.

Writing in the New York Times, Fairbanks describes the mixed feelings some of her MAGA-spouting friends and relatives have about the president's first term in office, despite the fact that they won't admit their doubts publicly.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

If Trump loses the election — experts worry that’s when things could get really ‘weird’

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

As a Joe Biden election win appears increasingly likely, many in Washington, D.C., are beginning to wonder what will happen between Nov. 3 and Jan. 20.

Even if President Donald Trump calmly accepts an election loss, he'll have 77 days left in the White House until Biden is inaugurated -- and many believe things will get even crazier, reported Politico.

“Early in the administration they threw just a lot of stuff at the wall," said one legal observer of Trump's war against the federal bureaucracy. "[They said,] ‘We’ve got 100 ideas, let’s just try it all and see what sticks,’ and they weren’t really paying attention to what the odds were whether it got through. It seems like they might try to do the same here — even if it just ties up the Biden administration for a while undoing it.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Comedian sets internet ablaze with viral parody of Trump’s cultish and freezing fans

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

On Wednesday, comedian Blaire Erskine posted a parody video to Twitter, with herself playing a Trump supporter stoically braving freezing weather to see the president.

Trump has come under fire for his rally in Omaha, Nebraska, for leaving elderly supporters in cold and unhealthy conditions.

"I'm having a great time," said Erskine. "I can't feel my body, but I don't really need my body. This is about Trump's body."

"I think this whole thing's been blown way out of proportion," Erskine continued. "Yeah, they didn't let us drive our cars here. But it's because they said, you know, our cars are poor, and that doesn't look good on TV. You know, you're a TV person, you know that. I think he did this to teach us a lesson. I really do. What's that lesson? Well, that's not really for me to know, and that's actually pretty nasty of you to ask."

Continue Reading
 
 
