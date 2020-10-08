Former Trump official slams president’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘racist’ meltdown: ‘He’s obviously unwell’

On CNN Thursday, former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci tore into the president for his Fox News interview remarks claiming that Joe Biden will not “last” as president because Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) a “monster” who wants “murderers” and “rapists” to “just pour into the country.”

“Is this behavior and these statements any different than what you’ve seen in the past?” asked anchor Erin Burnett.

“Well, you don’t need to be a doctor, though, right?” said Scaramucci. “If you and I are watching a football game and somebody’s leg is in the opposite direction than it should, we both know the leg is broken. You don’t have to be an orthopedic for that. So he’s obviously unwell. So the question is who’s telling him, who’s intervening, and the answer is no one. So, I mean, maybe his next job is going to be, you know, playing the king, George III in Hamilton, you know, coming out with a robe on singing. I don’t know what they’re going to do with the guy at this point.”

“Here are two things people should consider,” continued Scaramucci. “That was a racist statement that Joe Biden is not going to last two months. I could hear the racist truck beeping as he was backing up over Joe Biden. That’s a tell to his base, that’s a tell to the Proud Boys and all the racists that he’s trying to gin up. And the second thing, and this is the thing I find so horrifying and disfiguring about him right now, is that he wants people to be hurt. He doesn’t have any caring or compassion about him, and he’s put these Secret Service people and staff members in harm’s way inside the White House. So how is he going to protect your family as an American citizen if he’s doing that to the families around him?”

“So, to me, I find the behavior disgusting,” said Scaramucci. “I just don’t understand why a family member that loves him — or maybe they don’t love him, I don’t know what it is — why aren’t they intervening and sort of putting him in the penalty box?”

Watch below: