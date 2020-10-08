Fox News host cuts off GOP chair’s rant against ‘virtual’ debate: ‘Prove the president had multiple negative tests’
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel suggested that her party could withhold participation from all future presidential debates if President Donald Trump is required to participate in a “virtual” event.
During an appearance on Fox News, McDaniel argued that the Commission on Presidential Debate is not following the “science” because she expects Trump to test negative for COVID-19 by the time of the event.
“You’re not shedding live virus 10 days after diagnosis,” McDaniel claimed. “So why are they changing the rules?”
“I will just tell you, I hope no future nominee of our party works with this commission,” she continued. “They are a total joke and they hurting out democracy and they are impacting our election.”
“They are affecting the election right now. People are not going to be able to see these candidates campaign or debate in person because of a commission that is inserting themself,” McDaniel ranted.
Fox News host Sandra Smith interrupted: “The president did get sick with COVID-19 merely days ago. It would be important to know if the president has tested negative yet. Do we know anything on that front? The White House hasn’t released that information.”
“Well, the White House has been transparent,” McDaniel claimed despite a coverup of Trump’s last negative COVID-19 test. “Of course, the president would understand that but Joe Biden didn’t even ask not to have in-person debates.”
The RNC chair went on to suggest that the Commission on Presidential Debates is conspiring to let Biden “debate from home with his prompter and his aide.”
“This needs to be an in-person debate,” McDaniel opined. “If the president tests negative, which he should, based on the science, that this should be an in-person debate.”
“You’re saying you can prove the president has had multiple negative tests,” Smith pressed. “Just tell me what other information you would bring to the negotiating table to get this to be in-person.”
McDaniel refused to “get ahead of the president” and declined to give a direct answer.
“I have real concerns about Joe Biden doing a virtual debate,” she added. “We’ve seen the prompter showing up in his TV screen, you’ve seen him say move the prompter up. We deserve to have a debate between two candidates face to face.”
“It will transform our nation forever,” McDaniel warned.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
REVEALED: Trump’s economy was plummeting before the pandemic — and Mike Pence just told a whopper about it during the debate
There’s fresh evidence today that the robust economy Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama was faltering before the pandemic.
State personal consumption spending growth slowed sharply in 2019 compared to the year before, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday morning. The growth rate plummeted by a fifth.
Personal expenditures grew in 2019 but by only 3.9%, down from 4.9% in the previous year.
Counting on Trump to sign a new relief package would be like trusting that he actually knows how to improve the economy for all Americans, not just the already rich.
2020 Election
The View hosts mock Trump for being too afraid to debate: ‘Why don’t they just wheel him in in a straitjacket’
Co-hosts of "The View" couldn't help but laugh at President Donald Trump for being too afraid to debate former Vice President Joe Biden for a second time.
"I beat him in the first debate," Trump told Fox Business. "At the second debate, we have a never Trumper as a host, but that's okay because I beat him in the second debate also. So, I'm not going to do a virtual debate. I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. Sit behind a computer and do a debate. that's ridiculous, and then they catch you off whenever they want."
Host Whoopi Goldberg was confused and had to fact-check that there wasn't a second debate and she wasn't sure what Trump was talking about.
2020 Election
Experts concerned Bill Barr is setting a ‘dangerous’ precedent
U.S. Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump's most aggressive loyalists in Washington, D.C., has joined the president in claiming that mail-in voting encourages voter fraud. Reporter Jerry Lambe, in an article published by Law & Crime on October 7, discusses some of the reactions that legal experts have had to Barr's comments — noting that some of them believe he is setting a troubling precedent by interfering in an election.