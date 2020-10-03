Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News paid $4 million to cover up sexual harassment allegations against Kim Guilfoyle: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Kim Guilfoyle, the Trump campaign finance chair and romantic partner of the president’s eldest son, was allegedly terminated from her previous job at Fox News in 2018 after her former assistant accused her of sexual harassment. Moreover, Guilfoyle and her network employer allegedly took significant steps to silence the accuser, according to a new report.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, the year in which Guilfoyle departed Fox News, her former assistant reportedly alleged in a 42-page draft complaint that the outgoing network host had “subjected her frequently to degrading, abusive and sexually inappropriate behavior.”

Fox News reportedly hired the accuser, a woman, out of college in 2015 to work as an assistant for Guilfoyle and Eric Bolling, another former Fox News host who was fired amid allegations of sexual harassment. The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer broke the story on Thursday, as told to her by “a dozen well-informed sources familiar with” the complaints.

The draft complaint alleged that Guilfoyle often spoke in inappropriate detail about her sex life and shared photographs of the genitalia of her sexual partners, according to Meyers sources. The document also reportedly alleged that Guilfoyle once demanded a thigh massage, as well as exposed herself and asked her former assistant to critique her naked body.

The draft complaint also alleged that Guilfoyle required her former assistant to spend nights at her apartment, plus share rooms on business trips. The former Fox News host urged her former assistant to have sex with powerful men and once told her to “submit to a Fox employee’s demands for sexual favors,” the draft complaint reportedly alleged.

Sources told The New Yorker that Guilfoyle had tried to buy the assistant’s silence, allegedly offering to pay her if she lied to lawyers involved in investigations of impropriety at the network. Guilfoyle also allegedly inveigled her with a private-plane trip to Rome, a cut of future speaking fees and a chance to report for the network. The assistant reportedly claimed that Guilfoyle had personally mentioned $1 million, and “two well-informed sources” told the New Yorker that Fox News had agreed to pay the woman more than $4 million in order to head off a trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the woman rejected Guilfoyle’s offers, the former Fox News host allegedly implied in a “threatening” manner that she could blackmail the assistant, according to the report.

Though Guilfoyle declined the New Yorker’s interview request, she offered a statement.

“In my 30-year career working for the SF District Attorney’s Office, the LA District Attorney’s Office, in media and in politics, I have never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind,” she told the outlet. “During my career, I have served as a mentor to countless women, with many of whom I remain exceptionally close to this day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment about this article. The Trump campaign referred Salon’s request for comment to Guilfoyle’s attorney, who did not reply to Salon’s request for comment.

President Donald Trump, whose 2016 campaign survived his comments about committing sexual assault in a leaked 2004 “Access Hollywood” video, currently lags Democratic rival Joe Biden by 30% points among women, a demographic which helped propel Trump’s 2016 victory. The president earlier in the year named Guilfoyle, the significant other of his eldest son, Donald Jr., as head of campaign finance, and she spoke on the opening night of the Republican National Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump campaign, as of earlier this year, paid Guilfoyle’s reported $15,000 monthly salary as a chief fundraiser through a consulting company owned by former campaign manager Brad Parscale, according to multiple sources and reports. Per reports, Guilfoyle’s operation was allegedly a fiasco plagued by profligacy and top staff departures.

Guilfoyle claimed she left Fox News for politics voluntarily, but it was widely reported that the network fired her in July 2018, at which time she co-hosted “The Five.”

Fox News is a network plagued by a long history of allegations of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct. In 2017, The New York Times revealed that Fox News had settled with at least half a dozen women who accused star host Bill O’Reilly of sexual misconduct, in allegations which dated back to 2002. Over the years, the women reportedly received hush money payouts from the network or O’Reilly totaling $13 million — about half of the $25 million Fox News paid their abuser a few weeks before his departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed an earth-shattering sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who is now dead, catalyzing the decades-old #MeToo movement and heralding the arrival of a long-overdue reckoning for the network.

This summer, Fox News personalities Ed Henry, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson were named in a sweeping sexual misconduct lawsuit, which two women filed against the network in a New York federal court. Henry, who was accused of rape, was fired.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘A mess’: Here’s why the presidential election could be upended if one of the candidates dies

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

The bombshell news, in the wee hours on Friday morning, that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Trump adviser Hope Hicks had all tested positive for COVID-19 is sparking discussions about the presidential line of succession. And to make matters even more complicated, the U.S. is only a month away from a presidential election. Rick Hasen, an expert on U.S. election law and a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, asks the following question on his Election Law Blog: "what happens if a presidential candidate dies or is incapacitated before Election Day?"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is hospitalized and now his campaign manager has also tested positive for COVID-19

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Yet another top Donald Trump confidante has tested positive for COVID-19 as the president is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Not long after Kellyanne Conway announced she has tested positive for coronavirus, it was reported that Trump's 2020 campaign manager also has the virus.

"Donald Trump’s campaign manager has tested positive for Covid-19, dealing another blow to his reelection effort on a day that saw the president and the head of the Republican National Committee report contracting the disease as well. Bill Stepien received his diagnosis Friday evening and was experiencing what one senior campaign official described as 'mild flu-like symptoms.' People familiar with the situation said the 42-year-old Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers," Politico reported Friday evening.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump offers ‘LOVE!!!’ in his first tweet since being hospitalized for COVID-19

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump sent his first tweet after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center late Friday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m. local time, Trump updated his 86.7 million Twitter followers for only the second time since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Going well, I think!" Trump said with an exclamation point.

"Thank you to all," he continued.

"LOVE!!!" he added.

He tweet came at about the same time that the White House released a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician.

"This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well," Dr. Conley wrote. " He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy," Dr. Conley wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE