French court adds pressure on Google to pay for news
A Paris appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to negotiate with media groups in a long-running dispute about revenues from online news.
The ruling came as the US internet giant announced it was close to a deal on compensating French media groups for news shown in Google search results.
Such a deal would represent a climbdown by Google, which has so far refused to comply with new EU rules giving more copyright protection to media firms for news displayed on search engines and social media.
France was the first European country to ratify the law, which could act as a lifeline to newspaper groups grappling with shrinking print sales.
In April, the French competition authority ordered Google to negotiate with the press in good faith — a ruling it appealed, accusing the authority of overstepping its jurisdiction.
The appeals court sided with the competition authority.
Google argues it should not have to pay to display items produced by news companies since they benefit by receiving millions of visits to their websites.
But in a sign that the Californian company is anxious to do a deal, it announced late Wednesday that it made the French press an offer on copyright.
“We want to support journalism and ensure continued access to quality content for as many people as possible,” Google France director Sebastien Missoffe said in a joint statement with French newspapers.
Global pressure
Struggling news outlets have long been seething at Google’s failure to give them a cut of the millions it makes from ads displayed along with news search results.
AFP and other groups lodged a complaint against Google with the competition regulator last November, claiming the company was not negotiating in good faith to resolve the issue.
The main issue before the competition authority — whether Google is abusing its dominant market position — remains to be decided, in a ruling expected early next year.
France is not the only country where Google has come under pressure from the government to share their revenue with local media.
The Australian government has drafted a law to make Facebook and Google pay for news content they use.
To try to defuse the rows, Google announced last week that it would invest $1 billion in partnerships with news publishers worldwide to develop a “Showcase” app to highlight their reporting packages.
Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google had already signed up almost 200 publications in several countries, including Der Spiegel in Germany and Brazil’s Folha de S. Paulo.
The list lacked any from the United States or France, but on Wednesday Google said the new service was part of the outline deal reached with the French press.
Latest Headlines
Trump says wants US troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas
President Donald Trump has said he wants all US troops to leave Afghanistan by Christmas, speeding up the timeline for ending America's longest war.
"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" Trump wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.
The Taliban welcomed the announcement as a "positive step" in implementing their February 29 agreement with the US that would see all foreign forces leave Afghanistan by May 2021.
In return, the Taliban promised not to allow Afghanistan to be used by trans-national extremist groups such as Al-Qaeda -- the original reason for the 2001 US invasion.
Latest Headlines
Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico, heads towards US
Hurricane Delta regained strength as it headed towards the United States early Thursday after lashing Mexico's Caribbean coast, where some tourists complained about conditions in crowded emergency shelters during a pandemic.
There were widespread power outages after Delta slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula in southeast Mexico as a Category 2 storm, toppling trees and ripping down power lines.
The region appeared to have escaped major destruction and there were no reports of deaths as the storm headed out into the Gulf of Mexico where it weakened to Category 1 as it churned towards the US Gulf Coast, before regaining its Category 2 status.
Latest Headlines
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton releases new documents shedding light on criminal allegations
Working to clear his name in the face of fresh criminal allegations, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released new information Wednesday addressing the claims seven senior aides made last week that he ran afoul of the law.
At the center of those allegations, according to reports in the Houston Chronicle and Austin American-Statesman, is Nate Paul, a Paxton donor and Austin real estate investor whose home and office were raided by federal authorities last year. In September, documents show, Paxton appointed Brandon Cammack, a special prosecutor, to investigate a complaint Paul appeared to have made to local authorities about misconduct by federal and state officials. Paxton’s aides felt compelled to report their boss’s actions to authorities after they discovered Cammack had issued subpoenas targeting “adversaries” of Paul, the newspapers reported.