‘Furious’ White House reporters lash out at Kayleigh McEnany for her ‘reckless’ behavior
Speaking with CNN, multiple members of the White House press corp vented frustration and anger with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for knowingly — or unknowingly — exposing them to COVID-19, saying she has been reckless and uncaring about their health.
With the announcement that the combative McEnany has joined the long list of White House officials who have tested positive with the coronavirus that sent Donald Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center, reporters admitted that they are no longer comfortable covering her, with one remarking that they would be safer working in North Korea.
Summing up the general mood among the reporters when it comes to McEnany, one reporter stated, “Kayleigh has so many people f*cking furious,It’s hard to overstate it. She recklessly endangered the lives of the people she is tasked to work with,” before adding, “I really think she owes an apology to the people who were in the briefing room on Thursday,”
Others echoed that sentiment, with one remarking, “People are angry. It’s recklessness out here.”
“Reporters have long voiced concerns about the cavalier attitude the White House has taken throughout the pandemic, flouting basic health guidelines as the coronavirus surged through the United States, claiming more than 200,000 lives. Trump has continued, for instance, to hold large indoor rallies during the pandemic and top officials have refused to wear masks,” CNN reports. “But over the past week, the exasperation has hit a crescendo. Even after President Donald Trump and several of his top aides tested positive for the virus, the White House still declined to adopt many of the rudimentary health guidelines it recommends to the public.”
According to one White House correspondent, “It’s not just frustrating, it’s infuriating. As White House reporters we put our health at risk every day. We have families of our own. We expect people working at the same facility as us to take the same measures. But they don’t and because of this recklessness we are more worried than ever about our health.”
Another added, “It’s not a safe place to work and hasn’t been in a long time.”
“They don’t wear masks,” they elaborated. “They clearly haven’t cared as much as they should have for seven months — large meetings, large rallies, large everything. No masks on planes. Inconsistent testing. Every life reliant on a rapid testing system that doesn’t really work. And they have mocked and attacked us for pointing that out repeatedly.”
“Frankly, it’s not a safe place to be,” another added.
2020 Election
‘Enabling state voter suppression tactics,’ US Supreme Court revives GOP’s ballot witness requirement in South Carolina
The conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court late Monday largely revived a South Carolina law requiring that absentee ballots contain a witness signature, a Republican-passed mandate that could increase voters' exposure to the coronavirus.
While overturning lower court decisions blocking the requirement, the high court's ruling (pdf) allows for the counting of absentee ballots that have already been mailed in without witness signatures—as long as they are received by state election officials by October 7.
No justices were listed as dissenting from the ruling and right-wing Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., and Neil Gorsuch said they would have tossed out every ballot without a witness signature, including those sent before the revival of the mandate.
2020 Election
Trump hopes to weaponize his own struggle with COVID-19 for the 2020 election: report
President Donald Trump is counting on his possible recovery from the coronavirus to push him across the finish line on Election Day.
The president's campaign was upended last week when he announced his COVID-19 infection, and he spent the weekend watching TV coverage of his illness while getting treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, reported The Daily Beast.
“How is it playing?” Trump repeatedly asked advisers and aides about media coverage of his diagnosis.
2020 Election
Trump looks to be in an ‘altered mental state’ from COVID-19 and his cabinet needs to step in: Morning Joe
After viewing clips of Donald Trump since he was released from Walter Reed Medical Center, MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski cautioned White House officials and Republican lawmakers they need to step in because the president is unable to think straight due to his COVID-19 infection and the medications he is on.
According to the host Scarborough, it is likely that the president's judgment is impaired and, therefore, he is putting the country in danger.
With co-host Willie Geist noting the president is on a drug that has been "linked to rare reports of grandiose delusions, psychosis, delirium and hallucinations," Scarborough jumped in.