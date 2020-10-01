Quantcast
Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorses Joe Biden — years after he was fired for criticizing ex-vice president

Stanley McChrystal (MSNBC)

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The former commander of Joint Special Operations Command appeared Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and officially backed the former vice president he was fired for criticizing in 2010.

“Anyone we chose will make mistakes, that’s for sure,” McChrystal said. “But the reality is if we pick for character, values, we’ll be best off.”

McChrystal and his staff mocked Biden and other civilian government officials in a Rolling Stone article written by the late journalist Michael Hastings, but the retired general said he respected the former vice president as a man and a leader.


