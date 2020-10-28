George Conway says we’ll learn ‘soon’ who ‘Anonymous’ really is — but what if it’s his wife Kellyanne?
There’s no gray area in the way George Conway feels about President Donald J. Trump. The conservative lawyer and Washington Post contributor regularly disparages the 45h president of the United States in various media platforms, and with less than one week until Election Day, he’s taking no chances.
“I had an amazing conversation this morning with… Anonymous,” Conway wrote on Twitter, referring to the Trump administration official behind a 2018 op-ed in the New York Times bashing the president. “Anonymous is a true patriot. We’ll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon.”
It’s no secret that Conway’s wife, Kellyanne, is a tried and true supporter of the man he loathes. Kellyanne served as Trump’s personal counselor and has campaigned for him and his administration prior to the last election in 2018 and for the past four years. But now some are beginning to wonder … could Anonymous be Kellyanne?
Pennsylvania- counting on you! @FLOTUS @POTUS storm the state. https://t.co/jObZhxVgIS
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 27, 2020
George did you happen to ask “Anonymous” what was for dinner tonight?
— Dan Barkhuff VFRL.org (@DBarkhuff) October 28, 2020
Guys, if it was Kellyanne, it would have been on Claudia’s Tiktok months ago.
— Icedbrew2 (@icedbrew2) October 28, 2020
Witnessing Melania and Kellyanne Conway campaigning together is nearly enough to turn me straight.
— Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 27, 2020
Too late, Kellyanne and George.
George Conway: We’re going to learn more about the infamous ‘anonymous’ Trump official ‘very very soon’ – https://t.co/UmXsmps6LH
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 28, 2020
If Anonymous was kellyanne it would explain how they could remain married. Otherwise I’m baffled!
— L Marie (@mamahendry2) October 28, 2020
If it’s Kellyanne, we aren’t interested. From “alternative facts” to Covid lies, she has contributed to the degradation of truth almost as much as Trump himself has. Nothing can make up for the damage she’s done. https://t.co/5EXLPQ7xZc
— Joshua Landy (@profjoshlandy) October 28, 2020
Unless Anonymous has a shit ton of documents to nail #Kavanaugh , the GOP enablers, & financial documents to bring down the entire Trump crime family, so we never have to see them again, I too, DGAF.
If it's @KellyannePolls, she was/is a member of #CNP so it better be good. https://t.co/DOSiC8jRFd
— Amanda Blount 🌊 (@amandablount2) October 28, 2020
At this point in the dystopian Trump saga, I really don't give a flying fvck who Anonymous is. It's probably Kellyanne but I really don't care, do you?
— 🌍❤Tammy, RN🌎❤ (@sazzygram3) October 28, 2020
I see that Kellyanne resurfaced today. pic.twitter.com/RnCLbSHyQr
— Jane Reed (@kaslina) October 28, 2020
my money’s on Kellyanne https://t.co/hGVbyUpcEW
— Spooky Name Redacted (@BrettRedacted) October 28, 2020
Actually, Kellyanne Conway- it's a choice between a dishonest, narcissistic, incompetent career conman. #enabler pic.twitter.com/QTNgdltrtY
— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) October 27, 2020
Back to the crypt with you… pic.twitter.com/j8OpgSyyoM
— Erin C (@Erinc2537) October 25, 2020
If it is Kellyanne, the Conways have been on a grift of both sides for too long (I've always thought this). I feel really sorry for their daughter.
— Ree (@RxDrDolittle) October 28, 2020
#KellyAnne in her spare time! https://t.co/coc1llpTAx
— Robert Moore (@more_covid45) October 23, 2020
No one who ever willingly joined this administration, or who did not leave the republican party in 2016 is anything resembling a true patriot. #Anonymous
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2020
I think it’s their daughter … the one with integrity
— JeanineComet (@JeanineComet) October 28, 2020
Here he is. A patriot. He came out & spoke when it mattered. pic.twitter.com/fya288r3Gf
— Eileen Kasai (@olikolokolo) October 28, 2020
