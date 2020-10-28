Quantcast
George Conway says we’ll learn ‘soon’ who ‘Anonymous’ really is — but what if it’s his wife Kellyanne?

1 min ago

Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News (screen grab)

There’s no gray area in the way George Conway feels about President Donald J. Trump. The conservative lawyer and Washington Post contributor regularly disparages the 45h president of the United States in various media platforms, and with less than one week until Election Day, he’s taking no chances.

“I had an amazing conversation this morning with… Anonymous,” Conway wrote on Twitter, referring to the Trump administration official behind a 2018 op-ed in the New York Times bashing the president. “Anonymous is a true patriot. We’ll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon.”

It’s no secret that Conway’s wife, Kellyanne, is a tried and true supporter of the man he loathes. Kellyanne served as Trump’s personal counselor and has campaigned for him and his administration prior to the last election in 2018 and for the past four years. But now some are beginning to wonder … could Anonymous be Kellyanne?

