George Conway teases possible ‘truth’ behind Trump’s rushed visit to Walter Reed last year

Published

1 min ago

on

George Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway tweeted Sunday that there has been some kind of developments in the truth about why President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed in the middle of the night last year.

“So I heard that we may finally find out the truth why they took Trump to Walter Reed last November. Let’s hope we do,” tweeted Conway.

He also tagged Democratic consultant Philippe Reines, who previously worked as a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton.

Reines told Fox News on Saturday that the doctors outside the White House are still far more trustworthy than White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.


Claudia Conway claims she’s ‘currently dying’ of COVID-19 as family waits on test results

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

George and Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia lamented that she is COVID-19 positive after he mother brought the virus home from the super spreader event with Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden last weekend.

The young Conway has been posting on TikTok about how disgusted she is by President Donald Trump and her recent post doesn't disappoint.

“Update my mom has covid,” Claudia Conway said in one post. “im furious (sic). Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f**king president piece of s*it. protect yourself and those around you."

She noted that she is not handling the virus as well as the former top White House counselor.

2020 Election

Angry Trump aides are calling Amy Coney Barrett’s announcement the ‘Rose Garden massacre’ after COVID-19 outbreak

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Appearing ON MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former Trump White House official Omarosa Onee Manigault Newman revealed staffers at the White House are upset with the president over the Rose Garden ceremony that seems to have led to a COVID-19 outbreak. She also shed light on what might really be going on with President Donald J. Trump as he receives care at the facility. She spent some time there when she fractured her foot during the early part of her tenure with the Trump administration.

"I had an opportunity to go to Walter Reid and I spent a lot of time there because I was in that boot for about six months and I had to go back and forth," she said. I''m so grateful for my doctors there, but let me just tell you what it is like at Walter Reid. Particularly the presidential suite, probably one of the most advanced medical wings. They can fully support Donald Trump and his COVID diagnosis. The only comfort I have is knowing he is only a mile away from George Washington hospital where they, too, are part of the umbrella of medical care and the director there can also handle any kind of presidential incidents. But why go and expose the staff, the secret service, the military aides, the wonderful staff in the residence, even the junior staffers you see there going in and out? They're at risk in the Trump White House."

‘Mission Accomplished’: Trump ridiculed for premature commemorative coin celebrating him taking out COVID-19

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

The coronavirus is still raging across the United States, particularly in the White House, but that doesn't mean that President Donald Trump isn't ready for a "Mission Accomplished" moment.

Like George W. Bush landing on an aircraft carrier with a massive banner behind him to declare the Iraq War over, the president was taken to the hospital Saturday as his oxygen levels dropped. However, his team is still celebrating the defeat of a virus that continues to take lives.

The coin says that it celebrates "Historic moments in history: President Donald J. Trump defeats COVID with Icons of his Entire First Term! Giannini Limited 2500 Edition Art Series Coin.

