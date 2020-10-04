George Conway teases possible ‘truth’ behind Trump’s rushed visit to Walter Reed last year
Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway tweeted Sunday that there has been some kind of developments in the truth about why President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed in the middle of the night last year.
“So I heard that we may finally find out the truth why they took Trump to Walter Reed last November. Let’s hope we do,” tweeted Conway.
So I heard that we may finally find out the truth why they took Trump to Walter Reed last November. Let's hope we do. @PhilippeReines
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 4, 2020
He also tagged Democratic consultant Philippe Reines, who previously worked as a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton.
Reines told Fox News on Saturday that the doctors outside the White House are still far more trustworthy than White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.