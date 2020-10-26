George Conway uses reverse rhetoric to rip Trump in WaPo: ‘I believe in the president, now more than ever’
In a link-driven, satirical opinion piece for The Washington Post Monday, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway ripped Trump supporters with his reverse rhetoric by writing a parody of what one might say in defense of the president with just over a week until Election Day.
“I believe, more than ever, in the president,” Conway began his post. “I believe Sleepy Joe Biden and that ‘monster‘ Kamala D. Harris would turn America into a ‘socialist hellhole,’ and we’d all have ‘to speak Chinese.'”
He added that he believed “Sleepy Joe” leads an “organized crime family” and that “he and President Barack Obama committed ‘the greatest political crime in the history of our country,’ and it will be ‘a very sad, sad situation‘ if the attorney general doesn’t indict them.”
Conway continued, “I believe Hunter Biden is a criminal, because someone got hold of his ‘laptop from hell,’ and because of some guy named Bobulinski, whoever he is. I believe Fake News reporters are also criminals because they won’t report this.”
The diatribe went on for 21 paragraphs before the resounding ending, which you can read here.
Trump inadvertently helped drive ratings up for ‘60 Minutes’ — not down
President Donald Trump tried to drive down the ratings of “60 Minutes” by posting his interview with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl before the program aired on Sunday.
Trump, who spent the week promoting his interview, helped bring in 17 million viewers who also saw the interview with former Vice President Joe Biden.
"That represents the most viewers to tune in since the infamous Stormy Daniels interview from March two years ago. During the Trump interview, Stahl grilled the President on his coronavirus response," wrote Variety.
Michigan congresswoman has a ‘voter protection plan’ to keep Trump from stealing the election
In Michigan's 8th Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin has not only been campaigning for reelection — the former CIA officer has also been sounding the alarm about the possibility voter intimidation and things that President Donald Trump might do to steal the election. And she discusses some of her concerns in an interview with Politico published this week.
Politico's Tim Alberta explains, "(Slotkin) worries that just winning is no longer enough. With the president regularly lobbing allegations of a rigged election — one that he cannot possibly lose fair and square — Slotkin, a former CIA officer, worries that America could be hurtling toward a civil and constitutional crisis. This is not what a vulnerable freshman campaigner is often preoccupied with down the home stretch of their maiden reelection campaign, but Slotkin can think of little else these days."