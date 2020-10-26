George Conway uses reverse rhetoric to rip Trump in WaPo: ‘I believe in the president, now more than ever’

In a link-driven, satirical opinion piece for The Washington Post Monday, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway ripped Trump supporters with his reverse rhetoric by writing a parody of what one might say in defense of the president with just over a week until Election Day.

“I believe, more than ever, in the president,” Conway began his post. “I believe Sleepy Joe Biden and that ‘monster‘ Kamala D. Harris would turn America into a ‘socialist hellhole,’ and we’d all have ‘to speak Chinese.'”

He added that he believed “Sleepy Joe” leads an “organized crime family” and that “he and President Barack Obama committed ‘the greatest political crime in the history of our country,’ and it will be ‘a very sad, sad situation‘ if the attorney general doesn’t indict them.”

Conway continued, “I believe Hunter Biden is a criminal, because someone got hold of his ‘laptop from hell,’ and because of some guy named Bobulinski, whoever he is. I believe Fake News reporters are also criminals because they won’t report this.”

The diatribe went on for 21 paragraphs before the resounding ending, which you can read here.