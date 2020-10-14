Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani inadvertently records video of him mocking Asians — and uploads it to YouTube

Published

1 min ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani taking a photo of the audience while on stage at a political event. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump defense attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has once again found himself in a scandal revealed through his difficulties navigating technology.

“Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was caught mocking Asians and even pantomiming a bow in video footage his team accidentally posted to his YouTube page on Wednesday. The remarks came well after Giuliani had finished interviewing former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his podcast, Common Sense. The taping appeared to take place on Tuesday. But a version of it was also posted as a video online on Wednesday. And in that video, the editors not only kept rolling but posted that excess footage along with the Spicer interview,” The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For several minutes on the extended YouTube version, the screen was black and silent. Then Spicer appeared briefly to sign out, leaving Giuliani at his desk speaking with individuals off-screen, apparently unaware the camera was still recording,” The Beast explained.

Giuliani also pantomimed bowing.

“This isn’t the first time that the former New York mayor’s has had an embarrassing run-in with modern technology, resulting in Giuliani revealing more than he wanted. Late last year, the Trump attorney mistakenly butt-dialed an NBC reporter late at night,” The Beast noted. “When the reporter woke up, he discovered a three-minute-long voice message from Giuliani, featuring the ex-mayor discussing overseas dealings and his need for cash. That butt-dial came 18 days after another one in which a different reporter also let it Giuliani’s call go to voicemail, only to later discover Giuliani complaining to another person about becoming the target of public attacks because he slammed a powerful Democrat.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Twitter is on a roll today’: Company lauded for stopping ‘propaganda minster’ Kayleigh McEnany from spreading disinfo

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The president's favorite social media platform was praised on Wednesday for cracking down on controversial White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for distributing hacked materials.

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1316510056591040513

McEnany complained about her disinformation being blocked during a Wednesday night interview with Fox News.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1316558867405238273

And the president himself complained about it during an Iowa campaign rally.

https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1316525954009837569

The company was praised for taking action. Here's some of what people were saying:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge rules feds must act after GOP senator caught coordinating with dark money group

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported that a federal judge is ordering the Federal Election Commission to investigate a "dark money" group accused of improper coordination with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

"A U.S. District Court judge has entered a default judgment against the Federal Election Commission, ordering it to take action on a complaint involving a so-called dark-money group tied to Sen. Joni Ernst’s campaign," reported Gary Krambeck. "The action Wednesday was brought by the left-leaning Washington-based Campaign Legal Center, which told the court the FEC had failed to take action on its complaint that Ernst’s campaign had illegally coordinated with the dark-money group, Iowa Values, a political nonprofit backing Ernst."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top Republicans call to punish social media sites for limiting reach of dubious Biden exposé

Published

60 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Top Republicans are lashing out at Facebook and Twitter — and even calling for legal retaliation against the social media platforms — after the two companies decided to limit the spread of a dubious New York Post story about the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Post article suggested Biden and his son behaved improperly with a Ukrainian business leader, but has been criticized for lacking proof for its assertions and for relying on questionable sources.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE