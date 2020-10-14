Giuliani inadvertently records video of him mocking Asians — and uploads it to YouTube

Donald Trump defense attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has once again found himself in a scandal revealed through his difficulties navigating technology.

“Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was caught mocking Asians and even pantomiming a bow in video footage his team accidentally posted to his YouTube page on Wednesday. The remarks came well after Giuliani had finished interviewing former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his podcast, Common Sense. The taping appeared to take place on Tuesday. But a version of it was also posted as a video online on Wednesday. And in that video, the editors not only kept rolling but posted that excess footage along with the Spicer interview,” The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

“For several minutes on the extended YouTube version, the screen was black and silent. Then Spicer appeared briefly to sign out, leaving Giuliani at his desk speaking with individuals off-screen, apparently unaware the camera was still recording,” The Beast explained.

Giuliani also pantomimed bowing.

“This isn’t the first time that the former New York mayor’s has had an embarrassing run-in with modern technology, resulting in Giuliani revealing more than he wanted. Late last year, the Trump attorney mistakenly butt-dialed an NBC reporter late at night,” The Beast noted. “When the reporter woke up, he discovered a three-minute-long voice message from Giuliani, featuring the ex-mayor discussing overseas dealings and his need for cash. That butt-dial came 18 days after another one in which a different reporter also let it Giuliani’s call go to voicemail, only to later discover Giuliani complaining to another person about becoming the target of public attacks because he slammed a powerful Democrat.”

NEW from @samstein and me In a video he posted to his YouTube channel today, Rudy Giuliani accidentally included footage of himself mocking Asians, which included him affecting a fake accent while pantomiming a bow.https://t.co/u8mOPJ4hew — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 15, 2020