Glenn Greenwald resigns from The Intercept over Biden article
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald said Thursday he had resigned from The Intercept after the US investigative media outlet refused to publish his article critical of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Greenwald, one of the first journalists to report on the Edward Snowden documents on US mass surveillance, said he was leaving the website he started in 2014 with two other journalists.
“The final, precipitating cause is that The Intercept’s editors, in violation of my contractual right of editorial freedom, censored an article I wrote this week, refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden,” Greenwald said in a blog post.
Greenwald’s article accuses news outlets of pro-Biden bias in their standoffish coverage of corruption allegations against the former vice-president’s son in a recent New York Post story.
The Post accused Hunter Biden of monetizing access to his father in improper business dealings in Ukraine.
Twitter restricted the article’s spread amid questions over the “origins of the materials” on which it relied, including emails apparently sourced from a laptop left by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop last year.
Facebook also restricted users ability on link to the article, saying — along with several US news outlets — that there were questions over its veracity.
Greenwald, 53, left The Guardian in 2013 to set up The Intercept with the founder of eBay, Pierre Omidyar.
He accused it of the “same trends of repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press.”
But The Intercept hit back at Greenwald, dismissing him as “a grown person throwing a tantrum,” and said it was he who had allowed his standards to drop.
“While he accuses us of political bias, it was he who was attempting to recycle the dubious claims of a political campaign — the Trump campaign — and launder them as journalism,” the website said in a statement.
Greenwald, who lives in Brazil, shared the Pulitzer in 2014 for his reporting on leaks by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden about mass electronic surveillance programs.
2020 Election
Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden
The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the "countless" numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they've abandoned President Donald Trump.
Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can't bring themselves to vote for Trump.
"The guy that's in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We're all on the train," one man said.
There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.
2020 Election
Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind
President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to "high speed winds and bad weather."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1321916841581666304
Weather.com's ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville, with a high in the mid to upper 70s and winds only 15 mph.
[caption id="attachment_1682203" align="aligncenter" width="530"] Fayetteville, NC hourly forcast[/caption]
2020 Election
As GDP data shows economy still in a deep hole, Trump denounced for ‘trying to mislead the public by claiming an economic miracle’
As President Donald Trump on Thursday predictably wasted no time celebrating new figures showing a record-breaking GDP surge in the third quarter and working the data into his last-minute campaign pitch, analysts and lawmakers pushed back by placing the numbers into the broader context of an economy coming off the worst quarter in U.S. history and continuing to shed jobs at an unprecedented rate.
Just after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its anticipated report estimating that the U.S. economy grew a record 7.4% during the three-month period ending in September—a 33.1% annualized growth rate—Trump fired off a tweet hailing the "Biggest and Best" GDP jump "in the History of our Country."