‘Going back to the scene of the crime’: Morning Joe shames Amy Coney Barrett for another White House event

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shamed Amy Coney Barrett for returning to the White House to be sworn in as the ninth U.S. Supreme Court justice.
President Donald Trump hosted a nighttime ceremony to swear in Barrett, eight days before the election and over strenuous Democratic objection, in a ceremony eerily similar to the Sept. 26 nomination event blamed for infecting Trump and others with the coronavirus.
“After the White House superspreader event, which, of course, they had another one last night,” Scarborough said. “You have to wonder, Amy Coney Barrett, really? You’re going to go back to the scene of the crime, where the United States government was actually put at risk by your first event?”
“Could you not just say, ‘Thank you, but no thank you, Mr. President?” he continued. “‘I’m going to be quietly sworn in by Chief Justice [John] Roberts, it will be safer that way.’ Really? I don’t — not only do I not understand that, most Americans look at that picture and say, what the hell is going on?”
“These are people who are running around acting as if 225,000 dead Americans is a joke,” Scarborough added.
With the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, the radical right has completed its long and painstaking project to seize control of the Supreme Court, and to reshape constitutional law for generations to come. Barrett's elevation will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court and usher in a crisis of legitimacy for the third branch of government not seen since the 1930s.
