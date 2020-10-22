GOP candidate attacks opponent with racist website about his adviser working for ‘non-white males’

The 2020 campaign cycle continues to get uglier with a North Carolina Republican making explicitly racist attacks on his Democratic Party opponent.

“Anew attack website put up by the Madison Cawthorn campaign includes an explicitly racist broadside against his opponent, Moe Davis (D-NC), for associating himself with people who want to ‘ruin white males.’ For real,” Tim Miller of The Bulwark reported Thursday.

“The website, MoeTaxes.com takes aim at Davis over one of his advisors Tom Fielder. It says that Fielder ‘quit his academia job in Boston to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker who aims to ruin white males.’ Putting the atrocious syntax aside… Quitting one’s job to work for someone who isn’t white is . . . a problem now? Booker’s blackness is the issue that offends you?” Miller asked. “In Donald Trump’s white grievance party, apparently so.”

“Cawthorn’s despicable smear echoes President Trump’s recent racist dog whistle (dog horn?) attacks on Booker. Trump has made a feature of his stump speech a line about how Joe Biden plans to send Cory Booker of all people into the suburbs to somehow ruin everything for reasons that are a total mystery. Wink,” Miller noted.

News of the website comes as the race appears to be tightening.

“A western North Carolina congressional race that once was a Republican stronghold may be tighter than expected, as millions of dollars in campaign funding pour in during the third quarter,” Fox News reported Tuesday. “This month The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan online newsletter forecasting election results, changed the 11th District’s rating from ‘likely Republican’ to “leaning Republican,” given how competitive the race has become and the addition of out-of-state funding.”

Cawthorn has been a controversial candidate.

“Earlier this summer, homophobic North Carolina congressional candidate and Nazi enthusiast Madison Cawthorn was considered a frontrunner in the race to represent North Carolina’s 11th district and a rising star within the GOP,” Queerty reported Thursday. “Not long after that, Cawthorn was accused of sexual misconduct… followed by being exposed for going on a pilgrimage to Hitler’s mountain retreat… followed by being dragged online for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories.”

“Now, a new poll finds the 25-year-old is falling behind his opponent, Moe Davis, in the race to represent North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The poll was conducted by EMC Research and finds that Davis, who was originally waaaaay behind Cawthorn, is now three points ahead of him among likely voters, though Cawthorn is still within in the 4.9-point margin of error,” Queerty reported. “Those numbers are even worse for Cawthorn when paired with the fact that he has significantly out-raised Davis by over $1 million and yet he’s still trailing behind him with less than two weeks to go before the election.”