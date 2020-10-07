GOP donors are giving up on Trump to keep Mitch McConnell in power: report

Republicans seem resigned to a loss for President Donald Trump and are focusing their resources on holding onto their Senate majority.

Top GOP donors have been shifting their focus to Senate races for weeks as the president continues to sink in the polls and the party’s down-ballot candidates have been substantially out-raised, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” one prominent GOP donor told the website. “The discussion among donors, bundlers and check writers is about the Senate seats.”

Republican operatives have been changing the subject away from promoting Trump’s second-term agenda, whatever that is, toward the benefits of divided government to hobble Joe Biden in the event he wins.

“There are a lot of people who voted Republican for years till Trump,” said Tom Davis, former head of the National Republican Congressional Committee. “They haven’t changed their philosophies. So, they’re still getable. You have to make the argument that, ‘Look, you can displace Trump, but you still need a Republican Senate to hold Biden in check.’”

Davis pressed the current NRCC chair, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), to make to voters in the closing weeks of the election, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been warning that Democrats would expand the Supreme Court, grant statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia and end the filibuster if they took away his power.

“He’s already moving into those talking points,” said one GOP operative, “and that is by design.”