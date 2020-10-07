GOP donors are giving up on Trump to keep Mitch McConnell in power: report
Republicans seem resigned to a loss for President Donald Trump and are focusing their resources on holding onto their Senate majority.
Top GOP donors have been shifting their focus to Senate races for weeks as the president continues to sink in the polls and the party’s down-ballot candidates have been substantially out-raised, reported The Daily Beast.
“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” one prominent GOP donor told the website. “The discussion among donors, bundlers and check writers is about the Senate seats.”
Republican operatives have been changing the subject away from promoting Trump’s second-term agenda, whatever that is, toward the benefits of divided government to hobble Joe Biden in the event he wins.
“There are a lot of people who voted Republican for years till Trump,” said Tom Davis, former head of the National Republican Congressional Committee. “They haven’t changed their philosophies. So, they’re still getable. You have to make the argument that, ‘Look, you can displace Trump, but you still need a Republican Senate to hold Biden in check.’”
Davis pressed the current NRCC chair, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), to make to voters in the closing weeks of the election, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been warning that Democrats would expand the Supreme Court, grant statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia and end the filibuster if they took away his power.
“He’s already moving into those talking points,” said one GOP operative, “and that is by design.”
2020 Election
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in critical VP debate
For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the spotlight Wednesday to Vice President Mike Pence and the Democrat seeking his job, Kamala Harris, as they debate for the first time.
With Trump infected with the coronavirus that has already killed more than 210,000 Americans, the Pence-Harris showdown has taken on an unusually pressing quality, given that the White House deputy is just a heartbeat away from the presidency.
The duel in Salt Lake City occurs as the nation lurches from one crisis to another.
Not only has the president tested positive; coronavirus has spread through his inner circle, infecting dozens of top advisors, administration staff, senior military officials and Republican lawmakers.
2020 Election
Here’s how rural Wisconsin could tip the 2020 presidential election
In western Wisconsin, where family-run dairy farms dot the rolling green hills and eagle-watchers peer into the sparkling marshland, signs for Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand directly across each other on neighbors' yards.
In a polarized United States where Democrats and Republicans increasingly self-segregate, this stretch of the Upper Midwest alongside the Mississippi River looks as close as regions get -- and, if the November 3 vote is tight, it could prove pivotal for the whole election.
Hillary Clinton infamously never campaigned in Wisconsin in the main stretch of 2016, acknowledging later that Trump's victory in the state that had gone Democratic for three decades was her biggest election surprise.
2020 Election
Judge considers Trump campaign lawsuit based on his claim that ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’
PHILADELPHIA — President Donald Trump’s campaign challenged Philadelphia’s new satellite election offices in court Tuesday, arguing that its representatives should have the right to observe what happens inside the locations where voters can request and submit mail ballots.Trump campaign lawyer Linda Kerns accused the City Commissioners, who run elections, of twisting Pennsylvania state law to open the satellite offices and allow voting to happen outside of public view.“No one’s asking to interrupt the process,” Kerns said. “All we’re asking to do is to shine a light on it.”The Trump campaign s... (more…)