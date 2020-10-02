GOP donors who went to COVID-infected Trump’s NJ fundraiser are ‘freaking out’: report
Donors who attended President Donald Trump’s big fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday are reacting with alarm to news that the president has contracted the novel coronavirus.
One person with direct knowledge of the event tells CNBC that “the donors have been texting and calling” and are “freaking out” about the situation.
This has left donors begging the campaign to tell them what they should do next, as many of them were in direct contact with the president just hours before he was formally diagnosed with the disease, which so far has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
One of CNBC’s sources estimates that “there were approximately 30 to 50 donors who came close to the president Thursday night,” although they also noted that “most of the interaction with Trump took place outdoors.”
Tickets for the fundraiser cost up to $250,000, and many donors got private meetings with the president during the event.
2020 Election
GOP donors who went to COVID-infected Trump’s NJ fundraiser are ‘freaking out’: report
Donors who attended President Donald Trump's big fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday are reacting with alarm to news that the president has contracted the novel coronavirus.
One person with direct knowledge of the event tells CNBC that "the donors have been texting and calling" and are "freaking out" about the situation.
This has left donors begging the campaign to tell them what they should do next, as many of them were in direct contact with the president just hours before he was formally diagnosed with the disease, which so far has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign never bothered to contact Biden’s campaign about COVID exposure
President Donald Trump's campaign never contacted Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign to let them know that they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to both PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor and CNN's Sarah Mucha, Biden's campaign only learned about the president's infection through news reports and was never informed by anyone on the Trump campaign about the president coming down with the disease.
2020 Election
White House has no credibility left now that Trump is infected with COVID: ex-press secretary
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning former Former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart said the public should be very skeptical about anything coming out of the White House regarding Donald Trump's bout with COVID-19 symptoms, saying the president and his current press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany have already forfeited America's trust.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Erica Hill, Lockhart was asked what the White House should do now that they are faced with a serious in-house health crisis that has spooked the country and America's allies.
"I heard it when I turned on "New Day" this morning at, you know, about 6:30 this morning. I had not been watching anything overnight, " Lockhart began. "My gut reaction was this is really gut-check time at the White House particularly in their communications department. They have roughly six to eight hours to change the way they have done things, really come clean with the American public and put out the straight story in a way that they haven't done before -- acknowledge their mistakes because you know, again, you lie about the small things, then it means you'll lie about the large things."