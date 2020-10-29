GOP faces ‘down-ballot disaster’ — on top of losing the White House — as voters turn on Trump: analyst
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” elections analyst Dave Wasserman outlined how Republicans appear to be heading for a historic rout that will have implications beyond President Donald Trump.
“Dave, I’m curious your thoughts about the Senate fate and the Republican fate and their degree of correlation,” said anchor Chris Hayes. “One thing we’ve seen, you know, over the years is a marked decline in ticket splitting. It becomes harder and harder for a Democratic senate candidate to, say, carry one of the Dakotas or Missouri, right? And it becomes harder and harder for a Republican Senate candidate to win in, say, New Jersey. How much do you think these fates are intertwined with five days left here?”
“Chris, Republicans could be headed for a down-ballot disaster on Tuesday,” said Wasserman. “We’re talking potentially about double-digit losses in the House and Republicans losing control of the Senate, in all likelihood. My college Jessica Taylor at the Cook Political Report just put out our final Senate analysis — I highly recommend everyone read it at cookpolitical.com — that forecasts a Republican loss in the senate with the median in the four to five-seat range.”
“Look, these fates are pretty linked right now,” he added. “We’re looking at Alabama being gone for Democrats, but Colorado and Arizona being gone for Republicans. And then, look, North Carolina and Iowa look very precarious for Republicans as well. But the real question mark is Georgia … I believe both seats are very vulnerable. Democrats do have a chance of winning the [David] Perdue seat outright on Tuesday if Biden wins Georgia by a couple of points, which is possible. But there’s a good chance that both of these races will go to a January 5th runoff, in which case [Kelly] Loeffler’s seat might actually be more vulnerable.”
2020 Election
DHS officials touring battleground states to make the case for Trump — before the election: report
On Thursday, TIME Magazine reported that Homeland Security officials have launched an unusual "publicity blitz" around the country that appears designed to help President Donald Trump make a final election push.
"As part of this push, top DHS and ICE leaders have traveled across the country to hold at least four press conferences this month in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Minnesota, shadowing the path of Trump’s rallies as he makes a last-minute appeal to voters there," reported Vera Bergengruen. "These public announcements by senior leaders ahead of the election, which former officials tell TIME are abnormal, if not unprecedented, have been held to publicize mostly routine immigration enforcement operations that would usually have been revealed with little fanfare."
Was April 7, 2020 the day that sealed the fate of America?
On April 18, Bob Woodward recorded Jared Kushner saying that Trump had taken control away from the doctors and was going to open the country back up. So what might have provoked that? What was happening right around that time?
Trump’s official national emergency declaration came on March 11, and most of the country shut down or at least went partway toward that outcome. The economy crashed and millions of Americans were laid off, but saving lives was, after all, the number one consideration.
Trump put medical doctors on TV daily, the media was freaking out about refrigerated trucks carrying bodies away from New York hospitals, and doctors and nurses were our new national heroes.
WATCH: ‘Access Hollywood’ tape immortalized by comedian Sarah Cooper — with Helen Mirren as Billy Bush
Dame Helen Mirren guest stars in a recreation of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape of Donald Trump bragging about committing sexual assault to Billy Bush.
The scene is from Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's new Netflix special "Everything is Fine." Mirren plays Bush, while Cooper does her widely-praised Trump lip-syncing.
"Mirren is one of several A-list guest stars in the special, which also features Aubrey Plaza, Jon Hamm, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. Everything's Fine was assembled quickly over the last few months in order to release it ahead of the 2020 election, and includes various sketches tackling our current political and apocalyptic-seeming moment," Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday.