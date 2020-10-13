GOP in trouble in deep red Trump country as candidates struggle to reclaim House seats: report
Any hopes that Republicans had that they might reclaim House seats lost in the 2018 “blue wave” election, which led to the losing control of the chamber, are quickly dissipating three weeks before the election.
According to a report from Politico, Republicans went into the 2020 election hoping to pick up seats, figuring a strong economy under Donald Trump would held them challenge some of the 40 Democrats who were swept into office in previously Republican districts. But that was before the country was slammed by the coronavirus pandemic on Donald Trump’s watch which has now put the president on the road to defeat.
As the report notes, six seats taken by Democrats in 2018 were considered vulnerable but no longer.
Calling those seats “the lowest of low-hanging fruit for Republicans,” Politico’s Ally Mutnick writes, “But most private and public surveys from both parties show either dead heats or the Democratic incumbent with a modest lead, a startling position for a crop of candidates running in Trump country. The seats were won in 2018 by Reps. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.), Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.), Max Rose (D-N.Y.), Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.), Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), Ben McAdams (D-Utah) and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.).”
According to the report, one of the issues dogging the candidates — besides Trump’s poor approval numbers that are dampening enthusiasm among Republican voters — is the Democrat’s massive advantage in campaign cash. That cash advantage has allowed Democrats to not only outspend their opponents in the contested seats, but also put pressure on current Republican House members hoping another “blue wave” election is not in the offing.
“Republicans’ outlays against a handful of the most beatable Democrats have hampered their ability to craft a serious path back to the majority. Democrats have seized on their cash advantage to contest districts in deep-red territory, forcing the GOP to retrench and protect incumbents and open seats,” Mutnick wrote.
According to Abby Curran Horrell of the House Majority PAC, “We’re able to flip the tables and focus on expanding the map. And I do think that that’s a shift. They are tied down in districts that I think they expected that they would be able to win easily. But it is not that type of year.”
Looking at one House seat in Oklahoma that should be obtainable, former Oklahoma state GOP chair Chad Alexander lamented, “If we don’t win Congressional District 5, there’s probably a lot of other places we don’t win. So that would be a very bad night for Republicans.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump is lashing out at Fauci — and is ‘clearly in a place of desperation’: CNN political analyst
President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci after America's top infectious disease expert objected to the Trump campaign taking his past statements out of context and using them in an election ad.
Writing on Twitter, the president mocked Fauci for botching the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game earlier this year and then implied that he had no idea what he was talking about when it comes to the novel coronavirus.
2020 Election
Fox News’ ‘Election Integrity Project’ is a ploy to boost Trump’s conspiracy theories: insiders
According to The Daily Beast, insiders at Fox News are warning that a new project by the network's "straight news" reporting room is a ploy to lend credence to President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about election fraud.
"In recent weeks, Fox News’ Brain Room — the channel’s longtime research resource for its dwindling population of fact-based journalists, which suffered disproportionately in the latest round of layoffs — launched a behind-the-scenes operation that current and former staffers say is designed to reinforce and amplify Trump’s erroneous accusations," reported Lloyd Grove, Diana Falzone, and Justin Baragona. "'Starting this Monday, October 5th, the Brainroom Research Team will launch the Election Integrity Project,' Fox News Vice President and Managing Editor Tom Lowell wrote in a Sept. 30 memo. 'Included will be a one-stop document broken up by state that showcases different stories where election integrity is potentially compromised.'"
2020 Election
Texas counties can offer only one drop-off ballot location: Federal appeals court
Texas counties may collect mail-in ballots at only one location, a federal appeals court ruled late Monday, once again upholding an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that restricts voting options.
Abbott in July acted to lengthen the early voting period and allow voters to deliver completed absentee ballots in person for longer than the normal period. But after large Democratic counties including Harris and Travis established several sites where voters could deliver their ballots, Abbott ordered Oct. 1 that they would be limited to one.
A number of civil rights groups sued in at least four lawsuits, calling the order an act of voter suppression that would disproportionately impact low-income voters, voters with disabilities, older voters and voters of color in Democratic counties. A federal judge on Friday sided with those groups, blocking Texas from enforcing the ruling.