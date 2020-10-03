GOP lawmaker Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19: report
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox News is reporting on Saturday morning.
Johnson joins fellow Republican Senators Mike Lee (UT) and Thom Tillis (NC) on the sick list, with Fox reporting the senator “… was tested Friday after being exposed to someone who has since tested positive for the virus. His office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.”
Johnson recently headed up an investigation into Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
Steve Schmidt: ‘Fear and panic’ in Trump campaign with staffers ‘terrified’ about the election
Summing up a day when Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center, numerous close aides to the president -- including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine -- Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said the wheels have come off the president's re-election campaign and the administration.
Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Trump for catching COVID-19 after mocking Biden over mask wearing
Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back when he weighed in on President Donald Trump's hospitalization. Although the president is reportedly battling coronavirus, Kimmel took a moment to reflect on Trump and the White House's handling of the coronavirus as he reiterated why the president has arrived at this point.
On Friday night, Kimmel acknowledged that Trump is considered "high-risk" for coronavirus as he took the moment as an opportunity to highlight the contradiction in Trump's war on Obamacare and pre-existing conditions.
Although the president is receiving top-notch health care at Walter Reed Medical Center, most Americans would not be so fortunate if Trump manages to strike down Obamacare and change laws regarding insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.
When did Trump get COVID-19 — and when did he know it?
He wanted their money.
That's why Donald Trump got on Air Force One and flew to his Bedminster golf club on Thursday afternoon, not long after he had learned of Hope Hicks' positive diagnosis for the COVID virus. There were millions in campaign contributions waiting for him at his golf club in the person of dozens of VIP Republican contributors who had paid as much as $250,000 to sit down with Trump at a "roundtable" at the reception. A donation of $50,000 got you a photo-op with the president, $35,000 got you a place at a "roundtable" with an unnamed "VIP" from the Trump campaign, and $2,800 got you in the door.