GOP lawmaker Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19: report

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox News is reporting on Saturday morning.

Johnson joins fellow Republican Senators Mike Lee (UT) and Thom Tillis (NC) on the sick list, with Fox reporting the senator “… was tested Friday after being exposed to someone who has since tested positive for the virus. His office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.”

Johnson recently headed up an investigation into Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

