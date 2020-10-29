Quantcast
GOP Senator pulls out of final debate after being humiliated onstage the night before

Published

50 mins ago

on

Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia -- Facebook

On Thursday, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) withdrew from the third and final debate of his Senate race.

His Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, condemned him over the news.

According to Decision Desk HQ analyst Niles Francis, Perdue will instead travel to Rome, Georgia, at the same time that President Donald Trump will be holding a rally.

The decision comes after the second debate produced viral clips of Ossoff condemning Perdue as a “crook.” It also comes after Fox News spent months speculating whether Biden would be brave enough to face presidential debates, only for Trump himself to pull out of one of them.

