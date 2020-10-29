GOP Senator pulls out of final debate after being humiliated onstage the night before

On Thursday, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) withdrew from the third and final debate of his Senate race.

His Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, condemned him over the news.

BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate. At last night’s debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation. Shame on you, Senator. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

According to Decision Desk HQ analyst Niles Francis, Perdue will instead travel to Rome, Georgia, at the same time that President Donald Trump will be holding a rally.

🚨 #BREAKING: GOP Sen. @Perduesenate has withdrawn from a @wsbtv #GASen debate. Scheduled for Sunday, it was set to be his third and final faceoff with his Dem rival, @ossoff. He will instead attend be in Rome, GA, where President Trump will be holding a rally. #gapol — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) October 29, 2020

The decision comes after the second debate produced viral clips of Ossoff condemning Perdue as a “crook.” It also comes after Fox News spent months speculating whether Biden would be brave enough to face presidential debates, only for Trump himself to pull out of one of them.