GOPer threatens to quit party on live TV over QAnon Republicans ‘who think Lord of the Rings is a documentary’
Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) on Sunday slammed members of his own party who believe in conspiracy theories pushed by QAnon.
During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Riggleman about “this wacky QAnon conspiracy that has led to some violent actions.”
Todd noted that Republican Party had officially endorsed and funded QAnon follower Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress.
“I might as well just piss everybody off,” Riggleman replied. “I think if we’re doing this, if we’re looking at misinformation to pander to a subset of voters, I think we’ve lost our way.”
“Yes, I agree with most of the policies for limited government and growth,” he continued. “But when we start to represent as a party that’s part of this antisemitic conspiracy theory that believes there’s some kind of pedophilia cabal on the Democratic side of the House, I think we’re in for a rough ride.”
Riggleman argued that Republicans were boosting Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s election chances by floating baseless conspiracy theories.
“I scratch my head as a former intelligence officer,” he said. “What are we doing here? Like I said before, these are people that believe ‘Lord of the Rings’ is a documentary. And the fact that we’re trying to appeal to them is just ridiculous.”
“You still a Republican?” Todd wondered.
“I tell you what, I’m a Republican, what I thought a constitutional Republican was, but way the GOP is going in Virginia, it’s difficult for me to stay with any party,” Riggleman admitted. “I believe the duopoly is really — the two party system is really failing the American people right now.”
Watch the video below from NBC.
