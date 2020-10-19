Gov. Cuomo talks VAP as he urges feds to prepare for COVID vaccine distribution
NEW YORK — Giving Cardi B a run for her money, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday gushed about the state’s forthcoming program to dole out a coronavirus vaccine — or VAP for short.He called on the feds to provide basic answers about distribution so states can start to plan for the eagerly-awaited remedy.“This is a larger operational undertaking, I would argue, than anything we have done during COVID to date,” Cuomo said at a Manhattan press conference. “We need the federal government to be a competent partner with this state and with every state.”With the feds overseeing development of the vaccine — …
Senior White House staff would ‘roll their eyes’ at Dr. Fauci while he was trying to brief Trump: Ex-official
CNN's Jake Tapper hosted a special show detailing the responses to the coronavirus under President Donald Trump's administration Sunday. "The Insiders," featured former Trump officials and government experts who faced off against the political campaign against the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to former Homeland Security official Olivia Troye and Dr. Rick Bright, who was quickly at work in January trying to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, Tapper questioned the president's ongoing recklessness.
"The president is directly putting the health and even lives of supporters and Americans at risk by holding these rallies all over the country," said Tapper. "No masks, no distancing. Do you think he realizes that? Do you think he understands he is putting their health at risk?"
Dr. Anthony Fauci was ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump caught COVID at the Rose Garden superspreader event
In an interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he wasn't surprised that President Donald J. Trump became ill with COVID-19 following the superspreader Rose Garden event at the White House.
"Absolutely not," Fauci answered. "I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people and almost nobody wearing a mask."
Fauci's reaction to the televised event was one of shock and surprise, however.
"When I saw that on TV," Fauci said, covering his face with his hands, "I said, 'Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that. That's got to be a problem."
Mask-free Trump fans ‘cough’ on Biden supporters as president attends swanky fundraiser
Fans of President Donald Trump on Sunday were seen coughing on supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The confrontation occurred in Newport Beach, California, where President Donald Trump was holding a fundraiser. Tickets to the fundraiser were available for up $150,000 per couple, the Los Angeles Times reported. The event was expected to raise over $11 million for the Republican Party.
According to crime reporter Josh Cain, at least two Trump supporters were seen coughing on Biden backers at a nearby demonstration.