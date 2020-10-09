Gretchen Whitmer boogaloo kidnapping plot was just the beginning: report

A quasi-new militia movement called the boogaloo was born out of internet forums for pro-gun/anti-government enthusiasts over the summer of 2019 when white supremacists adopted the term. Earlier this year in January, the boogaloo movement gained traction off the internet and into the streets – with gun-toting rural enthusiasts coining the term for a civil war second-coming, of sorts, using phrases like “big luau” as a deterrent and Hawaiian-style shirts as an identification marker for incoming traffic.

The recent boogaloo kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was just the tip of the iceberg. And never has a U.S. president taken part in the extremism circling this underground organized group.

Raw Story reported Thursday that police and private intelligence predicted “coming violence” from right-wing vigilantes at polling places in battleground states. President Donald J. Trump shook it up and, arguably, encouraged the acts of violence with his “stand back and stand by” directives during the first presidential debate a week prior.

“What we are seeing include calls for civil war, race-based conflict, and for increased acquisition of weapons,” said FBI former counterintelligence director Frank Figliuzzi, speaking at an October 2 briefing by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on voter intimidation threats and responses. “Right-wing extremist groups, including QAnon, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys and violent militia groups, are all using the language of violent conflict in both their public and in their private communications online.”

Figliuzzi added, “They are also calling for a physical response and presence at the polling places. The specter of people who are violent in nature and have violent agendas, and often come armed with long guns, is becoming a very real possibility.”

Trump has voiced his next call to action, saying Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “must pay the price.” For all intents and purposes, it sounds like another call for violence from the “fine people on both sides” and “we need to take away the children” showman president with a mere 25 days to go until the Nov. 3 presidential election.

In order to protect the upcoming election, Kristen Clarke, the Lawyers’ Committee’s president and executive director, said, “One step that election officials can make is to make clear the campaign-free zone that applies in their states. In every state there is a certain perimeter in which electioneering activity is prohibited, and [in] which intimidating activity would also be prohibited.”