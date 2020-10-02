Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Hair on fire’: Panic engulfs the White House over coronavirus outbreak

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

White House aides are rattled and alarmed by the coronavirus outbreak, and they’re frustrated by the lack of communication.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump’s positive test for the highly contagious virus had spread fear throughout the building.

Aides texted one another in the absence of official directions, and one White House official described the mood in the West Wing as “hair on fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

White House officials have discussed restricting access to Trump once he returns from quarantine, and they may test everyone who comes into the West Wing instead of only those who will come into contact with the president.

Some aides worked from home Friday, and all East Wing staffers were told to work from home until further notice.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

17 Republicans refuse to condemn QAnon even after their Dem colleague gets death threats from its followers

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

In a vote that was passed 371-18 this Friday, the House formally condemned the QAnon conspiracy cult -- three days after Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) received death threats from adherents to the conspiracy, which claims that Trump has been recruited to take down an elite ring of Satanic pedophiles.

As BuzzFeed News points out, 17 Republicans voted against the measure, along with Independent Rep. Justin Amash. According to Amash, the resolution "threatens protected speech" and "may make things worse" by encouraging the intelligence community to go after QAnon which would confirm followers' fears of a "deep state that's fighting against them."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project hopes White House coronavirus outbreak is a wakeup call for Trump’s supporters

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project hopes President Donald Trump's diagnosis for the coronavirus serves as a wake-up call to his supporters.

The president has sought to downplay the threat from the virus from the beginning, according to audio recordings by Bob Woodward, and a partisan divide over basic medical precautions has developed over the ensuing months.

“The Lincoln Project sincerely hopes Trump's infection with COVID sends a signal to the Americans who follow him to take this deadly disease seriously," the anti-Trump conservative group said in a statement. "From the start, the President and his media cheerleaders have amplified dangerously irresponsible messages about the transmissibility, seriousness, and fatality rates of COVID. They have ignored and marginalized scientific and medical experts, placed political hacks in positions at HHS and elsewhere to prevent the American people from receiving accurate information about the pandemic, and spread false information about spurious cures."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We are screwed’: Republicans panic that COVID eruption will derail SCOTUS confirmation vote

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Senate Republicans are reportedly begging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to send the Senate home for at least a week over fears that a mass COVID-19 infection could derail their plans to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The Washington Post's Robert Costa reports that Republicans are asking McConnell to "take the Senate out of session next week" after multiple Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) tested positive for the novel coronavirus in just the last day.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE