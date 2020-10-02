‘Hair on fire’: Panic engulfs the White House over coronavirus outbreak

White House aides are rattled and alarmed by the coronavirus outbreak, and they’re frustrated by the lack of communication.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump’s positive test for the highly contagious virus had spread fear throughout the building.

Aides texted one another in the absence of official directions, and one White House official described the mood in the West Wing as “hair on fire.”

White House officials have discussed restricting access to Trump once he returns from quarantine, and they may test everyone who comes into the West Wing instead of only those who will come into contact with the president.

Some aides worked from home Friday, and all East Wing staffers were told to work from home until further notice.