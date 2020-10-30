HBO’s Bill Maher takes on ‘Trump thugs’ and super-spreader rallies in final ‘Real Time’ before the election

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher reviewed the latest news on the Friday night before 2020 election.

“Four days until the election,” he noted. “As Stormy Daniels once said, ‘Let’s just get this over with!'”

He noted the huge turnout and said, “the Supreme Court said some of the votes may even be counted.”

“Trump has not been this scared of the mail since the draft,” he joked.

Maher also took on the “Trump thugs” and counseled voters on an obscene comment they could say to MAGA poll watchers.

The host also discussed Trump’s super-spreader events and the COVID-19 outbreak in the White House.

The comedian received groans from his socially-distance audience for his quips about Amy Coney Barrett and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“This is it folks,” he said, urging people to turn out. “Vote your conscience.”

