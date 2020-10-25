HBO’s John Oliver debunks the Hunter Biden conspiracy theory — with epic dunk on Rudy Giuliani
John Oliver broke down all the catastrophes plaguing President Donald Trump 2020 re-election campaign, with a special focus on the efforts led by Rudy Giuliani to spread conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.
On HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday, Oliver looked at the efforts to smear Joe Biden over his son Hunter.
“If you’re trying to figure out what the f*ck they’re talking about there,” he said, referring to the Fox News view, “it revolves around emails and text messages supposedly recovered from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.”
“But there are a lot of red flags here,” Oliver noted. “Including the fact the NY Post story that broke it was reportedly written mostly a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it and the laptop’s conduit to the press is Rudy Giuliani, who intelligence officials flagged last year to be the target of a Russian intelligence operation to feed misinformation to Trump.”
“And Giuliani’s ability to spot fraudulent information is at best, not great,” he noted. “He’s so technologically illiterate he has butt-dialed a reporter and left and accidental voice mail — more than once. And he recently accidentally uploaded video of himself affecting a stereotypical Chinese accent and just this week it emerged he has a cameo in the upcoming Borat film.”
After making a cousin marriage joke, Oliver returned to the subject of the conspiracy theory.
“But the point is, any information that Giuliani is passing on should be treated with extreme caution,” he counseled.
Watch:
2020 Election
‘Trump continued his dishonesty blitz’: CNN calls out the president — and lists his 60 Minutes lies
President Donald Trump was called out by CNN for misleading voters during his contentious "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday evening on CBS.
"President Donald Trump continued his dishonesty blitz in an interview with Lesley Stahl of '60 Minutes.' An edited version of the interview aired on CBS Sunday night. Trump released the full 38-minute interview on Facebook on Thursday, pre-empting the network because he said he was unhappy with Stahl's questioning," CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported after the interview aired.
"Despite Stahl's persistent efforts to challenge him, Trump made false or misleading claims about several topics on which he has been frequently deceptive in recent months -- most notably the coronavirus pandemic," he explained. "We counted at least 16 false or misleading claims in the extended footage Trump posted, 10 of them pandemic-related."
2020 Election
‘Zombie’ Trump campaign blasted by conservative strategist: ‘They’re going to be among the Walking Dead’
President Donald Trump's campaign decisions were ridiculed by a conservative campaign strategist on MSNBC.
"The Week" anchor Joshua Johnson interviewed Susan Del Percio, a longtime GOP strategist and senior advisor to the Lincoln Project.
"Susan, what about the differences in strategy between the Biden campaign and the Trump campaign in terms of how they spend their dollars? We know that Trump campaign has often favored online advertising vs. on air advertising. They have some pretty creative stuff coming out in the last few days, one of the latest pieces they put out is called 'How to Catch a Zombie, Doe Biden edition' -- with a picture of Joe Biden, I think, between words so he looks a little zonked out."
2020 Election
Trump’s attacks on voting ‘backfired and only inspired people to march early to the polls’: report
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria has had three decades of election experience in Nevada, but had never seen a "perfect storm," as he called it, like this before. With all hands on deck for this election cycle, Gloria helped put together an entire mail-in voting system in less than 90 days to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m as comfortable as I can be because I have an excellent staff,” Gloria said. “We learned some things in the primary and are feeling good about this cycle, but unfortunately we have people at the national level who are encouraging people to do things that disrupt the polling place and make it a challenge for us to process votes.”