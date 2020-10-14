‘He does not sound well’: Trump’s health questioned after repeated pronunciation failures at Iowa rally
President Donald Trump on Wednesday held his third daily campaign rally after returning to the campaign trail following his hospitalization for COVID-19.
Trump rallied supporters in Iowa, despite local fears his rally would be a coronavirus super-spreader event.
Indeed, there was no social distancing and few masks at the event.
barely a mask to be seen pic.twitter.com/0jFtLxa4sS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2020
But the focus returned to Trump’s health after he repeatedly failed to pronounce the name of a company while attacking Hunter Biden.
Trump is struggling to say the word "Burisma" while pretending he is saying it correctly. "…Burmisa executives. So these, uh, Burmissia, Burmissia — they pronounce it Burissia. A real beautiful company."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 14, 2020
good brain, brain make words, words go mouth pic.twitter.com/iJ92mganF9
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 14, 2020
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s pronunciation failures:
