‘He does not sound well’: Trump’s health questioned after repeated pronunciation failures at Iowa rally

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, photo by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday held his third daily campaign rally after returning to the campaign trail following his hospitalization for COVID-19.

Trump rallied supporters in Iowa, despite local fears his rally would be a coronavirus super-spreader event.

Indeed, there was no social distancing and few masks at the event.

But the focus returned to Trump’s health after he repeatedly failed to pronounce the name of a company while attacking Hunter Biden.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s pronunciation failures:

