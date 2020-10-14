‘He does not sound well’: Trump’s health questioned after repeated pronunciation failures at Iowa rally

President Donald Trump on Wednesday held his third daily campaign rally after returning to the campaign trail following his hospitalization for COVID-19.

Trump rallied supporters in Iowa, despite local fears his rally would be a coronavirus super-spreader event.

Indeed, there was no social distancing and few masks at the event.

barely a mask to be seen pic.twitter.com/0jFtLxa4sS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2020

But the focus returned to Trump’s health after he repeatedly failed to pronounce the name of a company while attacking Hunter Biden.

Trump is struggling to say the word "Burisma" while pretending he is saying it correctly. "…Burmisa executives. So these, uh, Burmissia, Burmissia — they pronounce it Burissia. A real beautiful company." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 14, 2020

good brain, brain make words, words go mouth pic.twitter.com/iJ92mganF9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 14, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s pronunciation failures:

Dude is big time slurring. Can't even correct his slur on the third try. https://t.co/cr5lt4r6R5 — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 14, 2020

Even Trump hasn't been following the ginned up scandal. https://t.co/yYcT5JTKxB — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 14, 2020

i am loath to engage in ableism but this guy is having some issues with transmitting thoughts from the neural network to the mouth https://t.co/9VOSUMMubC — the ribald sportsman (@CalmSporting) October 14, 2020

He does not sound well, like more than usual. https://t.co/JWB2sTX3RW — Tim Lawrence (@datadyne007) October 14, 2020

He can’t pronounce it, so he does the thing where he pretends it’s intentional https://t.co/bon6iIQAgz — Laffy (@GottaLaff) October 14, 2020

cool micro-stroke mr. president. want to bring it to the White House? pic.twitter.com/2CaKAFMMZp — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) October 14, 2020

He just literally made up a word and the cult repeated it. God help us. https://t.co/craHAPlmk4 — The Mean Progressive ™ (@MeanProgress) October 14, 2020