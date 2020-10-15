Quantcast
'Help from the boss': Trump suggests God saved him from COVID-19 'dust' at unhinged 2020 rally

Published

19 mins ago

on

During a speech at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina this Thursday, President Trump suggested that he got a little help from the man upstairs when it came to his recovery from coronavirus.

Trump mentioned the recent news that Kamala Harris had to pause her campaigning due to staffers who tested positive for coronavirus, saying that people can either choose to wear or not wear masks, “it’s a tricky thing, it’s dust… but you still need help from the boss.”

Watch the video below:


CNN host shreds 'propagandists' at Fox News after their 'absurd predictions' about Biden fall apart

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

During a segment on CNN this Thursday, network anchor Brianna Keilar explained "how we got to this point," regarding the dueling town hall events for both Joe Biden and President Trump on competing networks -- a chain of events that started with Trump pulling out of the debate that was initially scheduled for Thursday night because it would have been done virtually, thanks to his recent coronavirus diagnosis.

"In short, the President forfeits the game, and instead of it counting as a loss he's given another game to play, but without an opponent," she said.

"He doesn't mind interviewing remotely, as long as it's with his pals," she continued. "The President doesn't mind at all, calling into Fox or appearing remotely with Fox, even though that's exactly what he'd do during a virtual debate."

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump attacks masks, rants about 'Democrat' Fauci, and claims NBC townhall is a 'setup' as his rally goes off the rails

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

During a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked the use of masks as a method to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also complained about his upcoming town hall event.

"They keep saying, nobody wears masks. Wear the masks," Trump remarked. "Then they come out with things today. Did you see it? CDC [said] that 85% of the people wearing the mask catch it, okay?"

"Then you have my friend Tony, and he's a nice guy. Tony Fauci. He said this is not a threat, this not a problem, don't worry about it. No, it's a problem, it's the craziest thing. And then he said do not wear a mask, do not wear a mask under any circumstances, don't wear a mask -- don't, don't, don't. Right? So we don't. Then they say wear a mask," the president said.

