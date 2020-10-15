‘Help from the boss’: Trump suggests God saved him from COVID-19 ‘dust’ at unhinged 2020 rally

During a speech at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina this Thursday, President Trump suggested that he got a little help from the man upstairs when it came to his recovery from coronavirus.

Trump mentioned the recent news that Kamala Harris had to pause her campaigning due to staffers who tested positive for coronavirus, saying that people can either choose to wear or not wear masks, “it’s a tricky thing, it’s dust… but you still need help from the boss.”

